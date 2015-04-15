Preview: Phillies at Mets

Jon Niese and Jerome Williams each enjoyed a strong season debut, but neither has a win to show for it. Both pitchers will try to notch their first victory of 2015 on Wednesday when the New York Mets wrap up their three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is going for a sweep after posting a 2-0 triumph in the series opener and a 6-5 win Tuesday. Lucas Duda’s three-run double highlighted Tuesday’s offense for the Mets, who have played eight games this season - all decided by three runs or fewer. The Mets have won 19 of the last 25 meetings between the teams, although they may be without third baseman David Wright (hamstring) and Michael Cuddyer (hand), both of whom left Tuesday’s game early. Chase Utley hit a pair of homers for the Phillies, who set a season high with five runs but still lost their third straight game.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jon Niese (0-0, 1.80)

Williams allowed one run and five hits over six innings versus Washington last Friday in a game the Phillies eventually won 4-1. He struck out six against only one walk - his second-best strikeout-to-walk ratio since joining Philadelphia last August. He faced the Mets once in 2014, surrendering two runs in 6 1/3 innings of a victory on Aug. 30 at New York’s Citi Field.

Niese gave up three runs (one earned) over five innings in his first start of the year - a 5-3 loss at Atlanta. He has dominated Phillies veterans Utley and Ryan Howard, holding them to a combined 7-for-54 with one extra-base hit. His career numbers against the Phillies feature an 8-6 record with a 3.00 ERA in 19 starts, including a 2-0 mark with a 2.57 ERA last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The only Mets player who has faced Williams more than three times is Curtis Granderson (1-for-8 with a home run).

2. Howard was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday and is hitting .143 with no homers and one RBI on the season.

3. New York has four relievers - Carlos Torres, Jerry Blevins, Buddy Carlyle and Erik Goeddel - who have yet to allow a run in a combined 9 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 3