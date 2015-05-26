Preview: Phillies at Mets

The New York Mets have feasted on home cookin’ in 2015 while the Philadelphia Phillies continue to starve on the road. After matching a season high with three homers in the opener of the set, New York looks to secure a series victory against Philadelphia when the National League East rivals reconvene at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Wilmer Flores belted a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning as the Mets posted a 6-3 triumph on Monday afternoon, improving to 6-1 versus the Phillies this season and putting themselves in position to possibly win 10 of their last 11 series with their division rival. New York’s second victory in seven outings upped its mark to 18-6 at home, while Philadelphia is in danger of extending its road winless streak to 11 series (0-9-1). The Phillies have lost five of seven following a season-best six-game winning streak and have dropped 18 of 25 away from Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia’s task gets even tougher against scheduled starter Jacob deGrom, who improved to 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in his career against Philadelphia after scattering seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 triumph on April 13.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-4, 5.44 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (5-4, 2.75)

Williams suffered his third loss in four outings on Thursday after yielding five runs in as many innings en route to a 7-3 setback to Colorado. The 33-year-old also permitted five runs in as many frames in a 6-1 loss to New York on April 15. Williams gave up two homers in that contest, and has been taken deep in each of his last four games.

DeGrom was downright spectacular in this last outing on Thursday, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 over eight innings in a 5-0 victory against St. Louis. The 26-year-old exited merely for precautionary reasons with hip and shoulder soreness in his not-too-distant past, but looks to continue his dominance against several members of Philadelphia’s lineup. Ben Revere is 0-for-9 and Carlos Ruiz is hitless in six career at-bats versus deGrom.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Daniel Murphy, who is 9-for-17 during his five-game hitting streak, is batting .339 with 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored in his last 27 meetings with Philadelphia.

2. Phillies 2B Chase Utley, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the series opener, is 13-for-32 with five doubles and as many runs scored in his last 10 games.

3. Flores, who leads the Mets with seven homers, is 0-for-2 in his career versus Williams.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Phillies 1