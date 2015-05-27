Preview: Phillies at Mets

The New York Mets are off to their best home start in franchise history and their success against the Philadelphia Phillies is among the reasons why. New York, which has won seven of eight overall versus the Phillies and all five meetings at Citi Field this season, looks to complete a three-game home sweep in Wednesday’s series finale.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores has tormented Philadelphia in the first two games of the series to help the Mets improve to 19-6 at home. Flores clubbed a tiebreaking three-run homer on Monday before delivering a tying sacrifice fly and walk-off single in extra innings 24 hours later. Phillies second baseman Chase Utley, who was batting .099 on May 8, has five two-hit games in his last seven. Philadelphia erased a 3-0 deficit Tuesday with four runs in the eighth but couldn’t hold the lead and dipped to a major league-worst 7-19 away from home.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-3, 3.54 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 3.63)

O‘Sullivan was a hard-luck loser Friday at Washington, giving up two runs and five hits over six innings. The burly O‘Sullivan earned his first victory since the 2011 season in his previous turn, blanking Arizona on five hits over six innings. O‘Sullivan has allowed five hits in each of his five starts but continues to struggle with the long ball, surrendering five over his 28 innings.

The Mets think enough of Syndergaard to switch to a six-man rotation rather than send him back to the minors, but the highly-touted rookie continues to run into trouble in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old Texan has allowed a total of eight runs in his three career starts and six of them have come in the sixth. He earned his lone win at Citi Field, holding Milwaukee to one run on three hits over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets ace Matt Harvey, roughed up in his previous outing, threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to start Friday.

2. Phillies CF Ben Revere has scored five runs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets INF Eric Campbell is mired in an 0-for-22 slump.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 3