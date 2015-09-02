Preview: Phillies at Mets

After emphatically snapping a gaudy 10-game losing skid to the New York Mets, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies look to secure a series victory when the National League East rivals play the rubber match of the set at Citi Field on Wednesday. Darin Ruf collected a career-high six RBIs in Tuesday’s 14-8 victory for Philadelphia, which had been outscored by a decisive 86-44 margin en route to losing 13 of the previous 14 meetings this season.

Hardly considered a Mets’ killer, Ruf entered the game 9-for-63 with 19 strikeouts against the club and is 0-for-3 in his career versus Wednesday starter Matt Harvey. While the cellar-dwelling Phillies have won just three of their last nine, New York has dropped three of five following a seven-game winning streak and leads second-place Washington by 6 1/2 games in the NL East. Michael Conforto continued his sterling play at the plate with a pair of hits, improving to 14-for-32 with two homers and seven runs scored in his last 11 contests. The rookie has torched the Phillies during his brief career, going 9-for-21 in six games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (5-1, 3.26 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (11-7, 2.48)

Nola turned in his second straight scintillating start on Friday after allowing Justin Upton’s solo homer and one other hit in seven innings of a 7-1 triumph over San Diego. The seventh overall pick of the 2014 draft, Nola has won his last five decisions since suffering a hard-luck loss in his major-league debut on July 21. The 22-year-old has permitted three or fewer runs in six of his eight outings and six hits or fewer in seven of them.

Harvey recorded his second straight no-decision despite scattering just two hits over six scoreless innings against Boston on Friday. The 26-year-old has yielded four earned runs and 26 hits in his last 41 2/3 frames, posting a 3-0 mark in the process. Harvey has split a pair of decisions this season versus Philadelphia, but owns a 5-1 career mark against ithe Phillies with a 1.99 ERA and 0.77 WHIP while limiting the struggling club to a .168 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes, who launched a two-run homer on Tuesday, has gone deep four times in six career contests versus Philadelphia.

2. Phillies CF Darnell Sweeney drove in three runs on Tuesday to double his RBI total this season.

3. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was originally signed by Philadelphia, is 11-for-30 with 10 RBIs against the Phillies this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 1