Preview: Phillies at Mets

The New York Mets return home Friday for the first time since losing Game 5 of the World Series, although their opponent hardly resembles the 2015 Kansas City Royals. The Mets will raise their National League championship banner and then kick off their home slate with the first of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are 0-3 for the first time in nine years.

New York began its season by splitting two games at Kansas City, including a 2-0 victory in Tuesday’s contest behind Noah Syndergaard’s six dominant innings. Jacob deGrom will look to deliver a similar performance Friday against a team that hit him well in 2015. The Phillies batted .313 in three games against deGrom, although they ultimately lost all three of those games as part of a 5-14 record against their rival to the north. Philadelphia’s bullpen blew its first two contests against Cincinnati this week before the entire pitching staff was roughed up in Thursday’s 10-6 defeat.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RP Jerad Eickhoff (2015: 3-3, 2.65 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (2015: 14-8, 2.54)

Eickhoff made eight starts for Philadelphia in 2015 after coming over in the trade that sent Cole Hamels to Texas, including three starts against the Mets. He went 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in those outings but really struggled against Michael Conforto (4-for-8 with a home run). This spring, the 25-year-old gave up eight runs and 15 hits (including four home runs) over nine innings.

After winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2014 and becoming an All-Star in 2015, deGrom is a trendy Cy Young Award pick this year. That said, the 27-year-old was scratched from one spring training start with a stiff back and endured some disappointing velocity last month as part of a spring in which he logged a 1.62 ERA in four starts. Among deGrom’s notable splits from a season ago are his stellar home ERA (1.99) and his overall opponents’ batting average against righties (.181).

WALK-OFFS

1. With his first child due any day, deGrom has said he will fly to Florida if his wife goes into labor.

2. Mets OF Curtis Granderson has already struck out four times in eight at-bats this year.

3. Five different Phillies homered in the opening series, as the long ball accounted for nine of the team’s 10 runs against Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Mets 1