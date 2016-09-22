Preview: Phillies at Mets

(Updated: UPDATES New York's status in fourth sentence)

The New York Mets were afforded a soft schedule to close out the season as they make their playoff push, but they have not taken complete advantage. After losing three straight at home against the worst team in the National League, the Mets will try to bounce back when they open a four-game set at home against another of the division's lightweights - the Philadelphia Phillies - on Thursday.

New York blew a 3-0 lead and saw Yoenis Cespedes' bid for a walk-off home run hauled in over the center-field wall by Ender Inciarte as the Atlanta Braves capped their Citi Field sweep with a dramatic 4-3 win on Wednesday. The setback left New York in a three-way tie with St. Louis and San Francisco for the two NL wild-card spots. The Phillies have won four of their last five after sweeping a two-game set against the Chicago White Sox, capped by Wednesday's 8-3 win. After rookie Seth Lugo starts for the Mets in the opener they are expected to give Steven Matz an abbreviated start on Friday as he works his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him out for over a month.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.57 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (4-2, 2.35)

Morgan has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts, although he lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Miami on Friday. His outing before that run came at New York on Aug. 26, when the Mets got to him for six runs in five frames. The 26-year-old has given up 11 runs and 15 hits - seven of them home runs - in just 8 2/3 innings in his career against New York.

Lugo's streak of four wins in as many starts came to an end with a no-decision Saturday versus Minnesota, but he allowed a run in five frames to help the Mets pick up a 3-2 victory. That outing left the Louisiana native with a 4-1 record and a 2.21 ERA as a starter, and it gave him a 2.22 mark at home. Lugo, who has held opponents to a .215 average, has yet to face the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Jay Bruce struck out in the ninth as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's loss and is 3-for-38 over his last 12 games.

2. New York has a slim 7-5 season series advantage but has outscored Philadelphia by a 63-33 margin.

3. Phillies 1B Tommy Joseph is batting .480 with three home runs and eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Phillies 3