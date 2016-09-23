Preview: Phillies at Mets

The New York Mets' pitching carousel took another unfortunate turn as Friday scheduled starter Steven Matz (left shoulder impingement) experienced soreness following a 20-pitch bullpen session. The Mets instead will turn to rookie Gabriel Ynoa as they attempt to strengthen their tenuous hold on the first wild card in the National League on Friday in the second contest of a four-game series versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Asdrubal Cabrera belted a walk-off, three-run blast to secure a 9-8 victory in 11 innings in the opener to improve to 7-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs over his last three games. The 30-year-old Venezuelan's heroics boosted his batting average to .342 in September and he looks to continue his good fortune versus Friday starter Jeremy Hellickson, against whom he is hitting .389. Light-hitting Philadelphia has enjoyed quite the power surge, erupting for 39 runs during its 4-2 stretch. Maikel Franco has recorded back-to-back multi-hit performances with a homer and six RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (12-9, 3.57 ERA) vs. Mets RH Gabriel Ynoa (1-0, 9.00)

Hellickson recorded his second career shutout on Saturday after scattering three hits for the second straight outing in an 8-0 win over Miami. The 29-year-old will be facing the Mets for the fifth time this season, falling to 1-2 after yielding nine runs on 14 hits - including four homers - over his last two encounters (10 innings). In addition to facing Cabrera, Hellickson has struggled mightily versus Yoenis Cespedes (.429) and Jose Reyes (.370).

Ynoa held the fort in his first major-league start, allowing one run and striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings against Minnesota on Sunday. The 23-year-old Dominican lowered his ERA from 15.19 in six relief appearances despite falling one out shy of a decision. Ynoa has allowed 10 runs on 13 hits in 10 innings this season, but has yet to surrender a homer in seven games.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has belted 28 homers in 13 contests versus Philadelphia this season.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez has scored eight times during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. The Mets are 14-5 versus the Phillies in their last 19 contests at Citi Field.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 2