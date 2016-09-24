Preview: Phillies at Mets

The New York Mets haven't been shy about flexing their muscle in the face of the Philadelphia Phillies. With four homers in the first two contests of the four-game series and 29 in 14 meetings this season, New York looks to continue the power display on Saturday against the visiting National League East rival.

Michael Conforto belted a three-run shot in Friday's 10-5 victory for New York, which has won two in a row and five of eight to maintain its tenuous hold on the top wild-card spot. Asdrubal Cabrera, who launched a walk-off three-run blast in a 9-8 series-opening win, is 8-for-17 with two homers and six RBIs over his last four games and is batting .342 in September. Philadelphia's Maikel Franco has also gotten in on the fun, blasting a homer in each contest of the series while recording multi-hit performances and a run scored in each of his last three games. Citi Field continues to be a house of horrors for the Phillies, who have dropped 15 of their last 20 contests at the spacious field.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Alec Asher (1-0, 2.16 ERA) vs. Mets LH Sean Gilmartin (0-0, 4.76)

Asher received his second straight no-decision on Sunday despite yielding two runs and striking out four in his second consecutive outing. The 24-year-old's second run versus Miami came as a result of a wild pitch, however. Asher had an encounter with New York on Sept. 30, 2015 that he'd rather forget, permitting five runs - including two homers - in two-thirds of an inning.

Gilmartin is being pressed into starting duty for the first time this season after scheduled starter Noah Syndergaard was pulled as he deals with a bout of strep throat. The 26-year-old has split a pair of decisions versus the Phillies, but his 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a .220 batting average against is reason to smile. Manager Terry Collins would like to see Gilmartin eat some innings on Saturday after sending 16 pitchers to the mound in the first two contests of this series.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes is 5-for-13 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in the last three games.

2. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez, who has reached base safely in 28 consecutive contests, is riding a 10-game hitting streak and SS Freddy Galvis is 8-for-21 while hitting safely in five straight.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 8-for-24 with three homers, six RBIs and seven runs scored in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 3