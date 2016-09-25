Preview: Phillies at Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies may be the lowest-scoring team in the major leagues, but they sure haven't been shy about crossing the plate of late. With 54 runs scored during their 5-3 stretch, the Phillies vie for a split of their four-game series with the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon, when the National League East rivals reconvene at Citi Field.

Maikel Franco has answered a 27-game homerless drought by going deep in three straight games, including his second three-run shot of the series in Saturday's 10-8 triumph. The 24-year-old Dominican is 9-for-22 with 10 RBIs and five runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. New York, which nearly overcame a 10-run deficit, has dropped four of six and is tied with San Francisco for the two NL wild-card spots - one-half game ahead of St. Louis. The Mets' pitching is in disarray due to numerous injuries, and manager Terry Collins has seen his starters yield 10 earned runs, 13 hits and six walks over 17 2/3 innings in the first three games of this series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jake Thompson (3-5, 5.62) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-2, 3.13)

Thompson recorded his second straight victory on Tuesday after allowing three runs and four hits in five innings of a 7-6 triumph over the Chicago White Sox. The 22-year-old rookie has permitted just 10 runs and 26 hits in his last five starts but only has a 2-2 record to show for it. Thompson has struggled with his control of late as he has issued three walks in back-to-back outings, while nine homers surrendered in as many games leaves plenty to be desired.

Gsellman fell to 0-1 in his last three starts despite yielding a total of six runs on 17 hits. The 23-year-old suffered a hard-luck setback against Atlanta on Tuesday despite allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. Gsellman doesn't have fond memories of his lone start versus Philadelphia on Aug. 28, when he permitted four runs in six frames of a 5-1 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes is 5-for-10 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in the series.

2. Philadelphia LF Darin Ruf is 4-for-6 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored in his last two contests.

3. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 29 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 7, Phillies 4