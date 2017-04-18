Preview: Phillies at Mets

After stumbling down the stretch in each of their last three games, the New York Mets look to regain their footing against a foe that they've dominated over the last two-plus seasons. New York will aim to reignite its offense on Tuesday when it begins a nine-game homestand with the opener of a three-game set versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets mustered just eight runs in losing the last three contests at Miami over the weekend, a far cry from the 23 they recorded as the team improved to 29-12 versus Philadelphia since 2015 with a three-game sweep last week at Citizens Bank Park. Yoenis Cespedes led the charge with three homers in last Tuesday's 14-4 rout of the Phillies and went 5-for-12 with seven RBIs in the series, although the slugger's bat cooled considerably in Miami this weekend with just one hit and three strikeouts in eight plate appearances during the losing streak. Philadelphia dropped five of its last six to plummet into the basement of the National League East, although Cesar Hernandez has remained hot by going deep in back-to-back contests to highlight his 10-game hitting streak. The 26-year-old Venezuelan is 17-for-43 with seven RBIs and 12 runs scored during that stretch, including a pair of singles against Tuesday starter Zack Wheeler in last Wednesday's 5-4 setback to the Mets.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (2016: 3-5, 5.54 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45)

Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace fellow right-hander Clay Buchholz, who learned last week that he has a torn flexor-pronator mass in his right forearm. The 23-year-old, who was slated to pitch on Tuesday for the IronPigs, has made one start at high-A Clearwater and another at Lehigh Valley as he works his way back from double knee surgeries in the fall. A former first-round pick, Eflin tossed two complete games in a 17-day stretch in July and showed promise in 11 starts as a rookie last season.

Wheeler was emotional after notching his first win since 2014 with an impressive performance versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, retiring 11 in a row at one point and exiting after spinning five shutout innings. Reliever Hansel Robles allowed three inherited runners to score to damage the 26-year-old's final line, but Wheeler admitted "it's a big weight off my shoulders" as he makes his way back from a lengthy odyssey following Tommy John surgery and rehab. Wheeler saw his fastball touch 97 mph on three occasions in his last start and his pitch count elevate to 85, with manager Terry Collins likely to loosen the reins in the near future.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has homered 22 times this season with 10 coming against Philadelphia, including RF Jay Bruce going deep twice in a 4-3 win on April 10 and 1B Lucas Duda belting a pair the following day.

2. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco went 5-for-11 with two homers versus the Mets last week before going hitless in all 13 at-bats with two strikeouts in his last three games.

3. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is expected to play in Tuesday's series opener despite appearing to injure himself running to first base in the finale versus Washington.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 1