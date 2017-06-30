The surging New York Mets will try to follow up a solid finish to a long road trip when they return home to begin a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. After losing the first four games of the 10-game swing, the Mets won five of the final six, including Thursday's 6-3 win at Miami.

Jay Bruce drove in a pair of runs for New York, which has outscored opponents 41-17 during the 5-1 stretch and has moved into third place in the National League East. The Mets have a great chance to keep it going in the series opener with ace Jacob deGrom - who has been dominant in winning three straight starts - on the mound. The Phillies will be aiming for their third winning streak of the season of at least three games after taking both ends of a two-game interleague set at Seattle on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mets have won 15 of the last 22 meetings, including four of the first six in 2017.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-3, 3.71)

Lively had the shortest start of his young career Saturday at Arizona, allowing five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He failed to strike out a single batter for the second time in five starts in the majors but also did not issue a walk for the first time since being called up earlier this month. The 25-year-old is 0-2 with a 4.66 ERA in three road starts and will be facing the Mets for the first time.

The 29-year-old deGrom has allowed two earned runs in 25 innings during his three-game win streak, limiting opponents to 12 hits. The Stetson product has a 2.76 ERA in seven starts at home this year and his career ERA mark at Citi Field stands at a sparkling 2.08 over 45 starts. He is 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA in eight career encounters versus the Phillies, including six innings of two-run ball April 10 in Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Michael Conforto (wrist) has missed three straight games.

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera has 13 doubles in June, one shy of the franchise record (Pinky Whitney, 1931) for this month.

3. Bruce is batting .310 with 19 RBIs in June.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 2