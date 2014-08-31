(Updated: Light editing throughout)

Mets 6, Phillies 5: Anthony Recker hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning as New York held off a late charge to take the rubber match of a three-game home set from Philadelphia.

Wilmer Flores tallied three hits while David Wright and Matt den Dekker each knocked in a run for the Mets, who won the season series 13-6. Dillon Gee (6-6) allowed three runs and fanned seven in six-plus frames, rookie Dilson Herrera contributed his first career RBI with a single in the eighth and Jenrry Mejia worked around Grady Sizemore’s run-scoring single in the ninth for his 21st save.

Domonic Brown, who grounded out with a runner on to end it, had a career-high four hits and joined Ryan Howard with solo shots for Philadelphia, which fell short in its bid to move into sole possession of fourth place in the National League East for the first time since June 27. A.J. Burnett (7-15) struck out eight but yielded five runs over six innings to fall to 0-3 with an 8.25 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season.

Jimmy Rollins reached on an infield single to open the fourth and coasted home on Howard’s RBI double, but den Dekker and Wright each produced run-scoring hits in the fifth to give New York its first lead. Howard reached the 20-homer plateau for the eighth time in his career in the sixth, sending a 2-2 knuckle-curve from Gee into the seats in right to tie it.

Recker, who clubbed a three-run home run the last time he faced Philadelphia on Aug. 11, repeated the feat when he lifted the first pitch he saw in the bottom half of the sixth deep into the left-field stands. Gee departed after walking Freddy Galvis to lead off the seventh and was charged with a run when Dana Eveland allowed Rollins’ run-scoring single while Brown homered off reliever Jeurys Familia to begin the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mets finished with 11 hits, ending a 10-game streak at home in which they tallied six or fewer hits. … Howard went 2-for-3 versus Gee to improve to 11-for-26 with seven homers in his career against the right-hander. … New York’s 13 wins over Philadelphia matched the most wins it has recorded against the Phillies in a season (1970, 1971, 1972 and 1987).