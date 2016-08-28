Ellis' first hit with Phillies helps slay Mets

NEW YORK -- A.J. Ellis' first hit as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, a two-run double in the seventh inning, snapped a tie Sunday afternoon and jump-started a four-run outburst that carried the Phillies to a 5-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies (60-70) salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The Mets (66-64) had their three-game winning streak snapped as they lost for just the second time in the last eight games. New York began the day 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the National League's second wild-card spot.

The Phillies had just four hits in the first six innings against Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman (1-1), who was making his first major-league start. But Tommy Joseph, Aaron Altherr and Jimmy Paredes opened the inning with singles against Gsellman, who was then lifted for Hansel Robles.

Ellis, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in the trade that sent popular Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz to the NL West leaders, doubled on Robles' fourth pitch. Robles then intentionally walked Freddy Galvis to re-load the bases before plunking Peter Bourjos with a pitch to bring home Paredes.

Cesar Hernandez followed with a sacrifice fly off Jerry Blevins to complete the outburst by the Phillies, who scored just five runs in the first two games of the series.

Right-hander David Hernandez (3-3) earned the win with a scoreless sixth in relief of Vince Velasquez, who allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Curtis Granderson lofted a sacrifice fly in the first for the Mets, who lost shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera to a left knee injury in the first inning.

Gsellman was charged with four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

NOTES: The Mets will promote RHP Rafael Montero from Double-A Binghamton to start Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins. It will be the first major-league start since April 28, 2015 for Montero, who posted a 1.70 ERA in eight starts at Binghamton after recording a 7.20 ERA in 16 starts at Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets 2B Neil Walker (back) and LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) were each out of the starting lineup due to nagging injuries. ... The Phillies gave up the "cycle" of homers -- a solo shot, a two-run blast, a three-run homer and a grand slam -- on Saturday for the first time since May 17, 1979. ... The Phillies entered Sunday without an error in their last nine games, the longest streak since a 10-game run from June 13-22, 2014.