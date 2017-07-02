NEW YORK -- Asdrubal Cabrera celebrated his bobblehead day in style Saturday afternoon, when he hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the New York Mets to a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Cabrera's homer Saturday wasn't quite as dramatic as the one that was recreated on Saturday's giveaway -- a walk-off, bat-flipping blast he hit against the Phillies last Sept. 22. But his two-out shot to right off Pat Neshek capped a wild seventh inning (Philadelphia took the lead in the top half on a three-run homer by Tommy Joseph) and put the Mets (38-42) in position to win their fourth straight.

The Phillies (26-53) have lost 10 of 14.

Cabrera, who demanded a trade upon being moved from shortstop to second base eight days ago, finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and is batting .394 (13-for-33) since changing positions.

The homer by Cabrera came just 12 minutes before the skies opened up and umpires waved the players off the field with two outs and a runner on in the top of the eighth. Following a delay of 57 minutes, Addison Reed entered and struck out Freddy Galvis before finishing off his 14th save by working around a leadoff double in the ninth by Aaron Altherr.

Fernando Salas (1-2) tossed two innings and earned the win despite giving up Joseph's homer.

Jose Reyes opened the Mets' scoring with an RBI double in the second. Jay Bruce drove Cabrera home with a groundout immediately before Lucas Duda homered in the fourth. T.J. Rivera led off the seventh with a homer off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson.

Neshek (2-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Entering Saturday, Neshek had surrendered just two runs in his first 31 2/3 innings this season.

Joseph also had an RBI double in the fifth for the Phillies, who scored their first two runs in the fourth when Joseph and Nick Williams scored after Mets starter Zack Wheeler dropped a relay throw at first on a potential inning-ending double play grounder by Ty Kelly.

Wheeler, who was activated from the disabled list prior to the game, gave up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. Hellickson exited in line for the win after giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Zack Wheeler on the 25-man roster, the Mets placed OF Michael Conforto (left hand bone bruise) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 28. ... The fourth-inning homer by Mets 1B Lucas Duda was the 122nd of his career, tying him for eighth on the team's all-time list with former OF Kevin McReynolds. ... Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson tied a season high by pitching at least six innings for a third straight start. ... The Phillies' top pick in last month's draft, OF Adam Haseley, made his professional debut Friday, when he went 2-for-5 for short-season Single-A Williamsport.