NEW YORK -- Rookie right-hander Nick Pivetta tossed seven innings of one-hit ball Sunday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies routed the New York Mets 7-1 at Citi Field.

The Phillies (27-53) avoided being swept in the three-game series by the Mets (38-43), who lost for just the second time in nine games.

Pivetta (2-4) opened the game with 4 1/3 no-hit innings before T.J. Rivera homered to left. He walked four and struck out four in lasting seven innings for the second time in 10 big league starts.

The Phillies produced all the offense they needed during an unusual four-run second inning. Mets right-hander Rafael Montero opened the inning by giving up three hits in as many pitches to Tommy Joseph (single), Nick Williams (single) and Maikel Franco (two-run double), the latter of whom advanced to third on a bunt by Ty Kelly and scored on Andrew Knapp's single.

Knapp advanced on a sacrifice by Pivetta before scoring all the way from second on a wild pitch that Mets catcher Rene Rivera had a hard time retrieving.

The Phillies added three runs in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single by Brock Stassi and a two-run single by Daniel Nava, who finished with three hits. Joseph, Knapp and Williams had two hits apiece.

Matt Reynolds had the Mets' other hit, a two-out single in the eighth off Joaquin Benoit.

Montero (1-5) allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Mets OF Curtis Granderson (hip) did not play. Granderson, one of just four Mets Opening Day starters to avoid the disabled list this season, is day to day. ... The Mets had two hits or fewer for the third time this season. They were one-hit by the Miami Marlins on May 7 and two-hit by the Washington Nationals on April 22. ... Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (right flexor strain) made his first rehab start Saturday, allowing one run in two innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... The Phillies played the 10th game in a 20-game span in which every game starts at a different time. The Phillies aren't scheduled to start consecutive games at the same time until July 17-18 at the Marlins (7:10 p.m. ET).