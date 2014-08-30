Mets take advantage of mistakes in win over Phillies

NEW YORK -- Without some gift runs Friday night, the scuffling New York Mets might have fallen into last place in the National League East for the first time in two months. The Philadelphia Phillies provided the Mets the help they needed -- and with it ample evidence why the Phillies have been in the NL East cellar for those two months.

The Mets broke a tie by taking advantage of multiple mistakes by the Phillies during a three-run seventh inning that fueled a 4-1 win at Citi Field.

The Mets, who were last in last place on June 27 -- the most recent day in which the Phillies were not in last place -- have scored more than three runs just 13 times in 40 games since the All-Star break.

“We were pretty pumped up in the dugout,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We haven’t been scoring. You take every gift you can get right now.”

The seventh inning was Christmas morning for the Mets, who loaded the bases via two walks and a hit batsman. With two outs, center fielder Juan Lagares lofted a seemingly routine fly to left field, but Grady Sizemore dropped the ball as he squeezed the glove shut.

“Looked to me like three players surrounded it and he called it,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “One of those unfortunate things, and they scored the runs with no hits.”

Left fielder Matt den Dekker and shortstop Wilmer Flores raced home to give the Mets a 3-1 lead while Eric Campbell, who walked as a pinch-hitter, ended up at third.

“Routine play, had it the whole way, saw it fine, was under it, just missed it,” Sizemore said. “It does not get much worse than that.”

Three pitches later, Lagares took off for second and Campbell bolted for home when catcher Carlos Ruiz threw to second. Campbell beat the throw home from shortstop Jimmy Rollins and slid in ahead of the tag for the Mets’ first steal of home since Jason Pridie did it on May 15, 2011.

“We had to look at the guy at third there,” Sandberg said.

The steal was just the second in 67 big league games for Campbell, who never stole more than 12 bases in a single minor league season.

“Right now that’s the kind of break that we need, until we get it going offensively,” Campbell said.

The unusual rally made a winner out of right-hander Jacob deGrom, whose night ended when Campbell pinch-hit for him. DeGrom (7-6) allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

It was the first win since Aug. 2 for deGrom, who missed two starts due to right rotator cuff tendinitis. He is 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA over his last 11 starts. The Mets have scored four runs or less in eight of those starts.

“Again, (he‘s) walking that tightrope (where) you can’t make a mistake because you don’t have hardly any runs on the board,” Collins said of deGrom. “He’s unfazed by that. He just goes out and does the best he can.”

Right-handers Jeurys Familia and Jenrry Mejia (20th save) each tossed a scoreless inning to preserve the win.

Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud had an RBI single in the fourth for the Mets (63-72), who are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Phillies (61-73).

Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera went 0-for-3 with an error in his major league debut. He is expected to play every day while All-Star Daniel Murphy recovers from a calf strain.

Phillies third baseman Cody Asche had an RBI single in the seventh inning, which was extended by a throwing error by Mets first baseman Lucas Duda. Second baseman Chase Utley had two singles.

Left-hander Jake Diekman (3-4) took the loss in relief of right-hander David Buchanan, who allowed one run, four hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings.

NOTES: Mets 2B Dilson Herrera made his major league debut one year and two days after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates along with a player to be named in exchange for C John Buck and OF Marlon Byrd, the latter of whom now plays for the Phillies. The player to be named in the deal was RHP Vic Black, whom the Mets placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. ... Herrera might take over at second base for a while because both manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson indicated 2B Daniel Murphy needs more than a minimum stay on the disabled list. ... Manager Ryne Sandberg said the Phillies could promote five or six players once rosters expand Monday. ... Phillies RHP David Buchanan is the first Georgia State University alum to reach the major leagues.