Williams leads Phillies to win over Mets

NEW YORK -- It took until the end of August, but right-hander Jerome Williams is finally performing like he wanted to at the start of the season. The same could be said for the Philadelphia Phillies lineup.

Williams continued his renaissance as a starting pitcher with Philadelphia by carrying a one-hitter into the seventh inning Saturday night, when the Phillies strung together five runs off seven singles in the sixth inning of a 7-2 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies are the third team Williams has played for this season, but the first to give him the long look in the starting rotation that he desired. Williams is 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in four starts since the Phillies claimed him off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10. He was just 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA in 28 games (two starts) with the Rangers and Houston Astros.

“It’s what I wanted from the beginning of the season,” Williams said of starting. “Didn’t happen, so right now I‘m just happy that I have the opportunity to go out there and pitch every fifth day and just take advantage of it.”

Williams allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings. The Mets didn’t get a runner past first base against Williams until the seventh, when he exited after giving up three singles in a four-batter span.

He said starting allows him to use his entire arsenal -- which includes a changeup and a slider in addition to multiple variations of a fastball -- instead of pumping fastballs as a reliever.

“When I was in relief, I was in a mode of just going hard, hard, hard,” Williams said. “I never really had that opportunity to go more than four innings and get settled in to work my repertoire up there.”

A leadoff homer by right fielder Marlon Byrd in the fifth staked the Phillies to a 1-0 lead. Williams’ pitcher’s duel with Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon ended in the sixth, when the Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate and extended their lead to 6-0.

Ryan Howard (three RBIs) had a two-run single before left fielder Domonic Brown, catcher Carlos Ruiz and Cody Asche (3-for-4) delivered consecutive one-out RBI hits.

Every starter except Williams had at least one hit for the Phillies (62-73), who have scored at least five runs in seven of their last four games. Philadelphia has gone 8-6 in that span to move within a half-game of the Mets (63-73) for fourth place in the NL East.

The Phillies scored at least five runs just 43 times in their first 121 games.

“I think we’ve seen better executing and putting things together, I’d say, the last 10 days, two weeks,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Little bit more of what was expected early on.”

Byrd, who homered on his 37th birthday, said the sixth inning was a relief for the Phillies, who employed their most commonly used lineup Saturday.

“You look at the lineup on paper, that’s a great lineup,” Byrd said. “For some reason, some years, it just doesn’t click all together. ... It was nice to put it all together tonight.”

Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores had an RBI single and center fielder Juan Lagares drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. But Phillies left-hander Antonio Bastardo struck out right fielder Curtis Granderson, the potential tying run, to leave the bases loaded.

Left fielder Matt den Dekker had two hits for the Mets.

Colon (12-11) allowed six runs and nine hits while walking none and striking out two in 5 1/3 innings. It was only the second start in the last 17 days for Colon, who has flown home twice to the Dominican Republic since Aug. 18 to be with his gravely ill mother and then to attend her funeral.

“I‘m going to cut him some slack this time,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That’s some long trips he’s had in the last 10 days.”

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins managed his 1,500th major league game Saturday night. He is the ninth active manager to reach the milestone and the 82nd all time. “I’ve been very, very lucky,” Collins said. ... According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Mets’ three-run seventh inning on Friday was the first time they scored at least three runs in an inning without a base hit since July 25, 1999. ... Before Saturday, Phillies RHP Jerome Williams hadn’t pitched against the Mets since April 28, 2007, when he allowed one hit in six shutout innings for the Washington Nationals. ... CF Ben Revere notched his 150th hit of the season Saturday and needs one stolen base to become the fourth Phillies outfielder since 1907 with 150 hits and 40 steals in the same year.