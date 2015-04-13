DeGrom leads Mets’ shutout of Phillies

NEW YORK -- A brisk afternoon, a sellout crowd and a taut pitcher’s duel lent a bit of a playoff atmosphere to the New York Mets’ home opener Monday afternoon. Now it’s up to the Mets, fresh off six straight losing seasons, to actually bring that type of baseball to Citi Field come September and October.

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom combined with three relievers on a seven-hit shutout Monday afternoon and the Mets pieced together runs in the fourth and eighth innings of a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in front of a Citi Field record crowd of 43,947.

“We’ve been doing a lot of yapping about how this team can compete,” manager Terry Collins said. “And our fan base said, ‘OK, we’re going to come and see it today.’ So it was a big step forward for us.”

The Mets were led Monday by players who have never experienced playoff intensity as major-leaguers. In the fourth inning, sixth-year player Daniel Murphy doubled with one out and scored on a two-out infield single by third-year center fielder Juan Lagares. Second-year catcher Travis d‘Arnaud delivered a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

DeGrom, who opened last season at Triple-A Las Vegas but cruised to the Rookie of the Year Award after going 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 22 starts, allowed all seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings.

A pair of veterans -- right-hander Carlos Torres and left-hander Jerry Blevins -- retired five straight to get the ball to second-year right-hander Jeurys Familia, who walked the first batter he faced, catcher Carlos Ruiz, and threw just three of his first nine pitches for strikes.

Third baseman David Wright, the only Mets player who has participated in the postseason with the franchise, trotted to Familia and spoke to him briefly. On the next pitch, Familia induced right fielder Grady Sizemore to hit into a 3-6-1 double play before he retired third baseman Cody Asche on a fly-out to center to close out his second save in as many games.

“Jeurys -- OK, he closed the game yesterday (in Atlanta), but this is a whole different stage,” Collins said. “There’s 45,000 people screaming. A whole different stage. If we’re going to continue to play like we’re talking, you’d better get used to it.”

The youngsters weren’t the only ones wowed by the environment Monday at Citi Field. Left fielder Michael Cuddyer, who played in 22 postseason games for the Minnesota Twins from 2002 through 2010, said he had goose bumps during the final two innings.

“When you see guys in the stands high-fiving each other and hugging each other, it’s fun,” said Cuddyer, who scored on d‘Arnaud’s sacrifice fly. “Because that’s what you’re doing inside. When that (ninth-inning) double play happened, I was high-fiving myself inside. So to see everybody else reacting the same way was pretty fun.”

The Mets have scored just 22 runs in seven games but are 4-3 thanks to a pitching staff that has posted a 2.55 ERA. The Mets’ top four starters -- deGrom, right-handers Bartolo Colon and Matt Harvey and left-hander Jonathon Niese -- have a 1.73 ERA in 36 1/3 innings.

“I think you’ve seen in recent history (that) power pitching usually gets you to the postseason and usually wins,” Cuddyer said. “Hopefully we continue that and continue to have health and we play like that.”

With just 16 runs in their first seven games, the Phillies (3-4) are also scuffling at the plate. Philadelphia squandered its best chance to score in the fifth inning, when Asche and shortstop Freddy Galvis singled with one out.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Harang followed with a bunt right to deGrom, who whirled and fired to third in time to force Asche.

“He didn’t get that down,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Harang. “Continue working at that. He failed in that attempt.”

Harang took the loss after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings.

Asche (2-for-4) and Galvis (3-for-3), the seventh and eighth hitters, combined for all but two of the Phillies’ hits.

“They swung the bat well and gave us a chance at the bottom of the order,” Sandberg said. “We just need a little more balance at the top of the order.”

NOTES: Mets GM Sandy Alderson said injured RHPs Vic Black (shoulder weakness) and Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) were expected to begin rehab assignments at Class A St. Lucie by the middle of the week. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, is scheduled to make his season debut Monday night for Triple-A Las Vegas. Syndergaard was pushed back in Las Vegas’ rotation due to right forearm stiffness, though an MRI came back clean. ... The Phillies served as the Mets’ home-opener opponent for the first time since 2008 and the ninth time overall. ... Phillies RHP Aaron Harang has a 2.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 37 innings in his last seven starts at Citi Field dating to September 2013, when he was a member of the Mets.