D‘Arnaud picks up slack as Mets complete sweep of Phillies

NEW YORK -- David Wright, the New York Mets’ third baseman, captain and No. 2 hitter for the first eight games of the season, sat on the arm of a chair in the locker room Wednesday night and remained unbothered as he fiddled with his cell phone.

A few feet away, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, the Mets’ No. 2 hitter on Wednesday, stood at his locker surrounded by more than a dozen reporters.

Changing of the guard? Not quite. But if Wednesday was any indication, the Mets might do more than just tread water during Wright’s stay on the disabled list.

D‘Arnaud had two hits, including a solo homer, and scored two runs in his first career appearance in the two-hole as the Mets cruised to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and a sweep of the three-game series at Citi Field.

The Mets (6-3) ran their winning streak to four games -- equaling their longest winning streak from last season -- just hours after Wright was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. General manager Sandy Alderson said he is hopeful Wright, who missed seven weeks with a strained right hamstring in 2013, will only be out two to three weeks.

“I look at today’s game as a very big game for us,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “With the loss of David, I wanted to see how the guys came out. They came out this afternoon ready to go.”

Nobody was more ready than d‘Arnaud, who said he was energized by Collins’ show of faith.

“It meant the world to me,” d‘Arnaud said.

D‘Arnaud singled in the first, led off the third with a homer and drew a one-out walk in the sixth. He raced home with the Mets’ final run three pitches later, when first baseman Lucas Duda doubled.

“Everybody wondered ‘Who’s going to hit in David’s spot, who’s going to hit in David’s spot?'” Collins said. “And Travis went in and did a great job in that role.”

D‘Arnaud deflected credit to the batters ahead of and behind him. Duda homered in the fifth and is hitting .353 with five extra-base hits in his first 34 at-bats. Cleanup batter Michael Cuddyer followed Duda with a double in the fifth inning and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Cody Asche.

Leadoff batter Curtis Granderson finished 2-for-5 and reached base seven times in 14 plate appearances in the series.

“It’s nice to have ‘Big Dude’ behind me,” d‘Arnaud said with a grin. “I guess you get a little advantage there. And with Cuddyer behind him, and Granderson ahead of (d‘Arnaud), I always have runners on base.”

Center fielder Juan Lagares had two singles, including an RBI hit in the second. Lagares scored in the fourth, when left-handed pitcher Jonathon Niese helped his own cause with an opposite field, hit-and-run RBI single.

Niese earned his first win of the season by wriggling out of trouble for 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a leadoff triple to centerfielder Odubel Herrera, who scored two batters later on a groundout by second baseman Chase Utley.

The Phillies didn’t score again despite plenty of opportunities. Niese allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out four but stranded eight runners in his six full frames, including six in scoring position.

“That’s the first thing you ask for -- base runners and opportunities,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We had the opportunities but could not do it.”

Niese exited with two on in the seventh but right-hander Carlos Torres induced right fielder Jeff Francouer to hit into a double play just two pitches later.

“Nothing came easy,” Niese said. “Our offense did a great job.”

Herrera went 3-for-5 with two doubles for the Phillies (3-6), who have lost four straight. Asche went 3-for-3 with a walk and was 6-for-10 with two walks in the series.

“Asche is swinging the bat well,” Sandberg said. “He’s got a good approach going.”

Catcher Cameron Rupp had two hits.

Right-hander Jerome Williams took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned), 10 hits and one walk while striking out one in five innings.

NOTES: The Mets recalled INF Eric Campbell from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace 3B David Wright on the active roster. Campbell started at the hot corner and went 1-for-5 with a run scored. Manager Terry Collins said Campbell will play every day while Wright is out. ... LHP Jonathon Niese made his 150th career start. He is just the fifth pitcher drafted by the Mets to make as many as 150 starts (Jon Matlack, Craig Swan, Dwight Gooden and Bobby Jones). ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said OF Domonic Brown (Achilles tendinitis) would move his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley within the next couple days. Brown is hitting .300 in four games at Class A Clearwater. ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley (flexor tendon surgery) made his second rehab start for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits over five shutout innings. He is expected to make at least three more starts before joining the Phillies.