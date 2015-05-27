Mets blank Phillies behind Syndergaard’s arm, bat

NEW YORK -- For Mother’s Day, New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard gave his mom, Heidi, the baseball he hit for his first professional home run on May 7.

For father Brad’s birthday on Thursday, Syndergaard is going to give him the baseball he hit Wednesday for his first major-league home run.

So what does Brad Syndergaard get from his son for Father’s Day?

“I don’t know,” Noah Syndergaard said with a grin Wednesday afternoon, after he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and added three hits to lead the Mets to a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. “Hopefully I’ll figure something out.”

Syndergaard continued raising the bar Wednesday both in the gift-giving and baseball performance departments. In his fourth start, the 22-year-old pitched beyond the sixth inning for the first time while walking none and striking out six. He recorded nine ground-ball outs thanks to a mid-90s sinker that he had learned since joining the Mets earlier this month.

“Tomorrow’s actually my dad’s birthday,” Syndergaard said. “When I asked him what he wanted, all he said was he wanted a W. I think I gave him a little extra.”

The little extra arrived in the fourth inning. Syndergaard, who singled in the first, crushed a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Sean O‘Sullivan well beyond the left-center-field fence to extend the Mets’ lead to 4-0.

“On the bench, some of our hitters were saying, ‘I can’t hit the ball that far,'” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who celebrated his 66th birthday Wednesday. “He’s a big (6 feet 6, 240 pounds), strong kid. There’s no doubt about it.”

Among the Mets position players marveling at Syndergaard’s homer was first baseman Lucas Duda, who hit two solo blasts himself Wednesday.

“That was a bomb,” Duda said. “He hit that pretty well. He swung the bat well today and pitched well, too. It was awesome.”

Syndergaard’s blast was estimated at 430 feet. According to ESPN Stats and Info, it was the longest homer by a pitcher since Carlos Zambrano hit a 431-shot for the Miami Marlins on June 30, 2012.

“As I was running around the bases, I‘m like, ‘What happened?'” Syndergaard said. “I‘m kind of shocked myself.”

Maybe he shouldn’t be shocked. Syndergaard singled in the sixth inning to become the second Mets pitcher this month to collect three hits in a game. Fellow right-hander Jacob deGrom went 3-for-4 against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 16.

Nine days before that, Syndergaard made his final minor-league start and singled, doubled and homered for Triple-A Las Vegas.

“My main focus is just on the mound right now,” Syndergaard said. “Anything beyond that is just extra.”

Collins decided to give Syndergaard a gift of his own by allowing him to start the eighth. After retiring first baseman Darin Ruf on a grounder to third, Collins called on left-hander Sean Gilmartin and afforded and Syndergaard the chance to walk off to an ovation from the crowd of 24,406.

“I just thought, ‘Hey, look, start the inning. You got a guy out and walk off there,'” Collins said. “He should get the ovation he got. He certainly deserved it. Tremendous day for him.”

The two-homer game was the second in six days for Duda, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs as the Mets (27-21) completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies. Left fielder Michael Cuddyer had two hits, including a two-run homer in the third, while second baseman Daniel Murphy was 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the third.

With Phillies relievers having thrown 8 2/3 innings in the previous two games, O‘Sullivan was left in to absorb the beating. He allowed all seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.

“Coming in, I knew our bullpen was pretty taxed, so I had to kind of bite the bullet and get as many innings in as I could,” O‘Sullivan said.

Left fielder Ben Revere and right fielder Grady Sizemore had two hits apiece for the Phillies (19-30), who lost the last four games of a 10-game trip. Philadelphia went 3-7 on the trip and is just 7-20 on the road this season.

“We started the road trip off pretty well, but to lose the last four is not the way I’d like to have ended the road trip,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins, the oldest skipper in the game, improved to 7-4 as a manager on his birthday. ... Mets RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) threw a scoreless inning for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, his third scoreless frame for Binghamton in the last four days. Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen said Black is ready to return to the big leagues. ... The Phillies have lost seven straight series to the Mets, the most in franchise history. Philadelphia lost six straight series against New York during the 1971-72 seasons. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley has five two-hit games in his last eight games. He had just two multi-hit efforts in his first 36 games.