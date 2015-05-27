Mets win on Flores’ RBI in 10th inning

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins has spent a considerable amount of time the past nine months proclaiming that Wilmer Flores’ bat will more than make up for any deficiencies he shows at shortstop. Flores has spent the last two days making Collins look clairvoyant.

Flores tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning Tuesday night and won it with a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning as the Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 at Citi Field.

Flores also had the game-winning hit in Monday’s series opener, when his three-run homer in the sixth inning snapped a tie and lifted the Mets to a 6-3 victory. His seven homers lead all shortstops, while his 21 RBIs rank among the top five at the position.

“You’re starting to see a guy who is going to start swinging the bat like we know he can, he’s going to put up some offensive numbers that people are going to be pretty impressed by,” Collins said.

The Mets (26-21) signed Flores as a shortstop in 2007, but he was moved to second base following the 2011 season. He didn’t play shortstop again until 2014, when New York grew frustrated with former starter Ruben Tejada.

Flores started 31 times at shortstop after Aug. 1 last season and has started 42 of the Mets’ 47 games at the position this season. He has nine errors, but none since May 15.

“There’s been so much attention because of the fact he hadn’t played a lot of shortstop coming into the year,” Collins said. “But as I said: If he makes the routine play and hits the way we think he’s going to hit, he’s going to be just fine playing the position he’s playing.”

Flores hit the ball well in his first four plate appearances but lined out in the second, third and sixth innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Flores’ fly out to the right-center-field gap was deep enough to score first baseman Lucas Duda with the tying run.

He was finally rewarded with a hit in the 10th, when he laced the first pitch he saw from left-hander Elvis Araujo over leaping shortstop Freddy Galvis and into left-center field as center fielder Juan Lagares -- who singled leading off the inning against right-hander Jeanmar Gomez (0-1) -- trotted home.

“I‘m thinking same thing I‘m thinking my first at-bat of the game, which is just get a good pitch to hit,” Flores said.

Flores tossed his helmet as he hit first base and sprinted toward second base, where he was enveloped by teammates.

“Good feeling, good feeling,” Flores said.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia (1-0) earned the win after tossing a season-high two innings.

The win was especially exhilarating for the Mets after they blew a 3-0 lead in a nine-pitch span in the eighth inning. Right-hander Jacob deGrom, who didn’t allow a runner past first base in the first seven innings, was lifted after giving up consecutive one-out singles to catcher Carlos Ruiz and pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez.

Right-hander Hansel Robles entered the game and gave up the lead in four pitches via a two-run triple by center fielder Ben Revere and an RBI single by Galvis. One out later, third baseman Makiel Franco singled off right-hander Carlos Torres.

“We were able to bounce back against their relievers and had a nice rally,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

But the Mets tied it in the eighth when Duda drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Ken Giles and went to third on a double by second baseman Daniel Murphy. Left fielder Michael Cuddyer struck out before Flores’ sacrifice fly.

“Obviously we had a rough eighth inning, but we kept pushing, we didn’t give up,” Flores said. “We got it back.”

Duda (one RBI) and Cuddyer (two RBIs) each had run-scoring singles in the third.

DeGrom was charged with the two runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out nine.

Revere and second baseman Chase Utley had two hits for the Phillies (19-29), who have lost three straight and five of six.

Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings.

“Guys rallied back and scored four and we were in a good position,” Williams said. “You just have to flush this one down the toilet and come back tomorrow.”

NOTES: Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro spent 20 minutes talking to reporters in the visitor’s dugout as he tried to quiet the stir he created earlier Tuesday when CSNPhilly.com carried an interview with Amaro in which he criticized Philadelphia fans for their impatience with the team’s rebuilding. “I probably used my words incorrectly or poorly,” Amaro said. “I want to apologize for that.” ... Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right ring finger) caught five innings in an extended spring training game. It was his first action since he was injured April 19. He could begin a rehab assignment this week. ... Mets RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) is scheduled to throw off a mound on Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 30.