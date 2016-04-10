Howard’s blast is only run Phillies need

NEW YORK -- The few thousand fans who braved a cold and rainy night at Citi Field expected to be entertained by the latest act in the late-career revival of 42-year-old New York Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon. Instead, they saw a fading old nemesis author an unwelcome blast from the past.

Ryan Howard’s home run leading off the fifth inning provided the game’s lone run Saturday when the Phillies earned their first win of the season by edging the Mets 1-0.

Right-hander Vince Velasquez struck out a career-high nine over six innings in earning the win in his debut for the Phillies (1-4), who avoided their first 0-5 start since 1934. Philadelphia has been outscored 26-13 this season.

“I‘m happy -- it’s nice to smile for a change,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Can’t say enough about Velasquez. First start, he looked outstanding.”

Velasquez’s effort would have gone for naught if not for Howard, the 36-year-old first baseman whose championship pedigree, recent struggles and high salary -- he is in the final guaranteed year of a $125 million extension he signed in 2010 -- have made him a magnet for attention as he spends his post-prime years on an otherwise reconstructed Phillies roster.

But Howard, one of only two Phillies remaining from the 2008 team that won the World Series, produced a homer out of his prime Saturday, when he laced an opposite-field homer into an 8 mph wind on Colon’s third pitch of the fifth inning.

“Felt pretty good off the bat,” Howard said. “You kind of get that cold dead air -- some of the wind kind of blowing in and stuff -- and it was one of those things where if you’re going to hit (a homer) like that, you’ve got to be hit it on a line to try to get it over the wall or whatnot. Luckily for me, it was able to go.”

It was the second homer of the season for Howard, who said he’s unbothered by the criticism and questions he’s fielded since he tore his left Achilles’ tendon during the 2011 playoffs. He entered this year with a .232 average and 72 homers since the 2012 season.

“As long as you still have it in you, you go out there, and as long as you can try to compete and stay healthy, you just do that,” Howard said. “I think everybody else starts to look at people’s age or look at whatever numbers and start to try to fill that stuff around. For me, it’s just always been about just focusing on trying to go out there and play ball.”

Colon, the oldest player in baseball, didn’t exactly disappoint those who came to see him. He allowed five hits and walked none while striking out seven. He also provided entertainment by losing his helmet during a swing in the fourth inning and by making a basket catch of a bunt by Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis leading off the sixth.

“I thought I was the only one who had the opportunity to catch it, so I made the play,” Colon said through an interpreter. “I‘m not that fast of a runner. My job is to do my job on the mound.”

Velasquez, who was acquired from the Houston Astros in a seven-player deal Dec. 12, retired 15 of the final 19 batters he faced -- a span in which he collected all of his strikeouts -- following a laborious 26-pitch first inning.

“It was fun to watch,” Mackanin said. “He’s going to be a good one. It’s obvious.”

Four relievers combined to allow just one baserunner over the final three innings. Right-hander Jeanmar Gomez earned his second career save with a perfect ninth in which he threw just six pitches. The Phillies bullpen entered the game with a 12.66 ERA.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits for the Mets (2-2), who didn’t get a runner beyond second base.

“We haven’t swung the bats very good yet, so we’re not going to make excuses,” manager Terry Collins said of the Mets, who have scored 12 runs this season. “We’ve got to swing the bats better.”

NOTES: The paid attendance was 37,083, though there were swaths of empty seats. ... The game started on time at 7:10 p.m. ET despite day-long rains and a first-pitch temperature of 41 degrees. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who left his start on Friday after six innings with a sore right lat, is scheduled to throw Sunday. The Mets will know then if he can take his next scheduled turn on Wednesday. ... Mets 3B David Wright got a planned day off. He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis last season and he and manager Terry Collins agreed it was better to sit Saturday than Sunday. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco, who was hit in the left forearm by a pitch on Thursday and sat out Friday’s game, returned to the lineup. ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard hit his 45th homer against the Mets, most among active players and tied for fifth-most all-time with Hank Aaron.