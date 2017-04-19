Phillies push past Mets in 10 innings

NEW YORK -- In their own ways, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin and shortstop Freddy Galvis allowed fatalism to seep into their thoughts and actions as Galvis' popup rose high above Citi Field with two outs in the eighth inning Tuesday night.

But a stunning error by New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes roused the Phillies to attention, eventually helped snap a lengthy losing streak and might have shifted the momentum in a rivalry that has been decidedly one-sided the past several years.

The Phillies tied the game following Reyes' drop of Galvis' popup and scored four runs in the 10th inning as they beat the Mets 6-2.

"Hey, we'll take it any way we can get it to beat these guys," Mackanin said.

A weird win sure beats the alternative for the Phillies, who were swept by the Mets in Philadelphia last week and are just 6-14 against New York dating to April 18, 2016.

The Phillies trailed 2-1 with two outs in the eighth inning when Cameron Rupp worked a walk against Fernando Salas. Galvis followed by popping up against left-hander Jerry Blevins, and Mackanin admitted he dropped his head in the dugout as Galvis gazed up without moving.

After a couple seconds, Galvis began jogging toward first base. The ball was well in foul territory at its peak, but it drifted fair as Reyes -- a converted shortstop -- followed its path.

At the last instant, Reyes seemed to flinch, as if anticipating a collision with nearby catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and the ball bounced off his glove and skipped all the way into foul ground behind the first base line.

"I just lost the ball," Reyes said. "I have to catch the ball in that situation. We were winning by one run, and that's what happens when you give extra outs to a big league ballclub. They're going to make us pay."

Rupp raced to third and scored on a ground-rule double by Andres Blanco.

"When he dropped it, it was kind of, 'Whoa,'" Rupp said. "It happens. It's one of those things. This game can get you."

Galvis' baserunning blunder -- Galvis wound up at first on the error when he could have made second if he ran out the ball -- momentarily cost the Phillies the go-ahead run when Cesar Hernandez grounded out to short.

"It was so unlike Freddy to do something like that," Mackanin said. "It was disappointing, but everybody knows he should have run. He just thought it was foul (and) it drifted fair."

The Phillies bailed out Galvis in the 10th when Michael Saunders led off with an infield single against Rafael Montero (0-2), went to third on a single by Tommy Joseph and scored on Rupp's sacrifice fly to deep right. Pinch hitter Aaron Altherr added an RBI single and Daniel Nava laced a two-run, two-out single to remove all suspense.

"My mistake," Galvis said. "But good thing we won the game."

The error by Reyes, meanwhile, deepened an early-season slump on both sides of the ball for the veteran infielder. Reyes is just 5-for-50 with 14 strikeouts and has been dropped from first in the lineup to seventh.

"My mind is fine, I want to do good, I want to help my ballclub as much as I can," Reyes said. "The only thing I have to continue to do is work to try to get out of the slump sooner rather than later."

Luis Garcia (1-0) threw a hitless ninth to earn the win for the Phillies (5-8), who earned just their second victory in seven games. Odubel Herrera homered in the first and was one of three Phillies -- along with Hernandez and Saunders -- to finish with two hits.

The Mets (7-7), whose losing streak hit four games, had just four hits. They scored their runs in the first when Jay Bruce hit an RBI single and Yoenis Cespedes raced home on a wild pitch. New York has lost each of its past four games in the opponent's final at-bat.

"It's frustrating that we've dropped four in a row," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "But we'll dig out of it, we'll get through it."

Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in his season debut. New York right-hander Zack Wheeler allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Zach Eflin on the 25-man roster, the Phillies placed RHP Clay Buchholz (torn right flexor tendon) on the 10-day disabled list. Buchholz underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss four to six months. ... The Phillies also purchased the contract of RHP Mark Leiter Jr. and placed LF Howie Kendrick (right abdominal strain) on the 10-day DL. ... Mets 3B David Wright (neck, shoulder, back) is expected to begin full baseball activities this week. He hasn't played since last May 27. ... Mets RHP Jeurys Familia, who is eligible to return Thursday from a 15-game suspension for an offseason domestic violence incident, tossed a perfect inning for Double-A Binghamton on Monday.