Mets stifle Phillies behind deGrom

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets spent a lot of time before and after Friday's game talking about what they need to do to mount a long-shot playoff run. Their march would get a lot easier if right-hander Jacob deGrom could pitch every day.

DeGrom won his fourth straight start Friday night, when he allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 at Citi Field.

The Mets (37-42) have won six of seven -- a stretch that began immediately after they were outscored 36-11 in enduring a four-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers -- to at least regain a pulse in the National League playoff race.

"I think we have to be a little bit more optimistic after the last six days than we were coming out of Los Angeles," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday afternoon.

The Mets are 9 1/2 games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East and nine games behind Colorado (pending the Rockies' game late Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks) in the race for the second wild card.

"Going into L.A. and getting our teeth kicked in was kind of a wakeup call," said deGrom, who was the only Mets starter not to face the Dodgers in last week's series. "We're running out of time. I think everybody's kind of on the same page. We know we've got a good team. Just a matter of going out there and playing."

DeGrom, who allowed one fluke run, walked one and struck out 12 in improving to 7-3, might be playing himself right on to the NL All-Star team. The 29-year-old has pitched at least seven innings and allowed one run or fewer in each of the last four starts, a stretch in which he's given up three runs while striking out 31 and walking eight over 32 innings.

"He's in a groove, for sure," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Overall this season, deGrom has pitched seven innings while giving up one run or less six times in 16 starts. Only five other pitchers have done that: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (eight such starts) and the trio of the Nationals' Max Scherzer, Kansas City's Jason Vargas and Minnesota's Ervin Santana (six such starts apiece).

"That's what I want to go out there and do," deGrom said. "That's the goal and prepare in between each start to do that. Right now, it's paying off."

DeGrom's hard work looked as if it might pay off with a no-hitter when he limited Philadelphia to just one walk in the first 4 2/3 innings before Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp was credited with a triple after Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson lost Knapp's routine fly ball in the dusk settling above Citi Field. Granderson gestured helplessly as the ball landed far behind him.

"(Knapp) ran hard from the time he hit that ball in the air and that's why he got a triple out of that," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He ran hard the whole way and got himself to third base and that was nice to see."

Four pitchers after Knapp's triple, Ty Kelly singled past a drawn-in infield to score Knapp and pull the Phillies within 2-1. But deGrom and a trio of relievers combined to retire 13 of the final 15 batters they faced, with Addison Reed earning his 13th save with a perfect seven-pitch ninth inning.

Granderson had an RBI single in the second for the Mets, who scored the decisive run in the fourth when Jose Reyes tripled with one out and trotted home on Travis d'Arnaud's single.

Knapp walked and stole a base for the Phillies (26-52), who were trying for just their third three-game winning streak of the season. Philadelphia's top five batters Friday were 0-for-19.

"Tough to lose that game," Mackanin said. "Not one of our first five hitters got a hit."

Rookie Ben Lively (1-3) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Mets 1B Lucas Duda was scratched a little less than two hours before game time due to the stomach ailment that sidelined him the previous two games. ... Mets OF Michael Conforto (left hand) missed his fourth straight game. Conforto underwent further testing Friday afternoon, and general manager Sandy Alderson said Conforto could be placed on the disabled list Saturday, when RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to be activated. ... The Phillies recalled OF Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed IF/OF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera went 0-for-3 and fell one double shy of tying the franchise record for most doubles in June (14).