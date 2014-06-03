Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman is expected to be activated and return to the lineup on Tuesday as the Washington Nationals open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Zimmerman, who has been sidelined since April 12 with a fractured right thumb, could provide a jolt to a team that is coming off a shutout loss to Texas on Sunday. “It’s definitely a big boost,” outfielder Denard Span told the Washington Times. “We’re just excited for him to come back to the lineup. He’s a big part of this team and a big part of our lineup.”

Whether Zimmerman plays at third base or replaces struggling Nate McLouth in the outfield has yet to be revealed by manager Matt Williams. Speaking of questions, the cellar-dwelling Phillies have plenty of their own after a listless 11-2 setback to the New York Mets served as their ninth loss in 13 games. Philadelphia, which took two of three from Washington in the first meeting in May, will turn to rookie right-hander David Buchanan to stop the bleeding.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-2, 4.07)

After winning his major-league debut, Buchanan yielded his first homer en route to dropping a 4-1 decision to the Mets on Thursday. The 25-year-old has an impressive fastball that tops out at 95 mph, but his secondary pitches and command issues could limit his stay in the majors. The clock is ticking for Buchanan as veteran left-hander Cliff Lee eyes his return from an elbow injury.

A four-run fourth inning proved to be Zimmermann’s undoing in his last start as he settled for a no-decision versus Miami on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has permitted 16 runs in his last four trips to the mound (1-1), but looks to get back on track against Philadelphia. Zimmermann allowed two runs in seven innings to pick up the win in his last meeting with the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche has hit safely in all six games (8-for-24) since returning from a right quad strain.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard drove in six runs during the last three contests, but is just 3-for-12 in his career versus Zimmermann.

3. Zimmerman got off to a fast start before succumbing to injury, going 12-for-33 (.364) with two homers and six RBIs.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Phillies 1