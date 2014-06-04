Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals didn’t miss a beat in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Washington looks to continue its dominance versus Philadelphia in the nation’s capital when the three-game series resumes on Wednesday. Zimmerman doubled twice and drove in a run in his return from a fractured right thumb as the Nationals breezed to their 10th win in 12 home outings against the Phillies with a 7-0 triumph on Tuesday.

The lack of offense has been a disturbing trend for cellar-dwelling Philadelphia, which followed up a team meeting in the afternoon by altering its lineup - to no avail. The Phillies were shut out for the seventh time in their last 27 games and have dropped 10 of their last 14 overall as they prepare to face fireballer Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday. Philadelphia will counter with right-hander A.J. Burnett, who will attempt to subdue Denard Span after the latter collected three hits in the opener and is 11-for-24 during a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (3-4, 3.79 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (4-4, 3.15)

Burnett has struggled in his last five outings, yielding 24 runs in 30 innings while limping to a 1-3 mark following a no-decision versus the New York Mets on Friday. The 37-year-old could right the ship as he has excelled versus Washington, posting a 9-3 career mark while striking out 117 batters in 120 innings. Burnett won his lone start versus the Nationals this season, allowing one run on three hits in six innings en route to a 7-2 victory on May 3.

Strasburg stopped a three-start winless stretch by permitting two runs (zero earned) and striking out nine in six innings en route to a 9-2 win over Texas on Friday. The 25-year-old owns a 2-1 career mark versus Philadelphia, but settled for a no-decision after yielding three runs on six hits in as many innings on May 2. Strasburg has traditionally kept the Phillies under wraps with an 0.83 WHIP while limiting the club to a .197 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington SS Ian Desmond belted his team-leading 11th homer on Tuesday, but is just 2-for-12 in his career versus Burnett.

2. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley has hit safely in four straight games and seven of eight, but is just 2-for-12 lifetime against Strasburg.

3. To add injury to insult, Phillies LF Darin Ruf sustained a sprained left wrist and right knee laceration while sliding into a wall during a Triple-A contest on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Phillies 1