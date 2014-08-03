Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals hope to earn a split of their four-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams square off Sunday afternoon. Splitting the series would be a respectable outcome for the Nationals after they lost the first two games against the last-place Phillies. Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and Jordan Zimmermann pitched seven strong innings in Saturday’s 11-0 triumph as Washington cruised to victory.

The Nationals will turn to Stephen Strasburg, who has posted a 1.93 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season. Philadelphia will counter with Cole Hamels, who held Washington to three runs over seven innings in his lone start against the Nationals in 2014. Hamels’ 15 career wins against the Nationals franchise is tied for his most against any opponent - he also has 15 against the Atlanta Braves - and he has held Washington to a .216 average over the years.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (6-5, 2.55 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (7-9, 3.55)

Over his last five starts, Hamels is 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA, including eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets his last time out. Hamels has been much better on the road (1.70 ERA) than at home (3.50) in 2014, and he also has excelled in five daytime starts (1.98 ERA). Historically, he has had his way with former teammate Jayson Werth (4-for-25, seven strikeouts).

Strasburg has won only once since June 9 and has not earned a victory in any of his last five starts. He has lost each of his last three outings, including a hard-luck defeat against Miami on Tuesday in which he gave up just one run in seven innings. Strasburg has posted a mediocre 9-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last two starts after striking out 26 against only three walks in his previous three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard, SS Jimmy Rollins and 2B Chase Utley each have three career hits against Strasburg in a total of 59 at-bats.

2. Phillies OF Grady Sizemore is 7-for-12 with a walk in this series.

3. Philadelphia OF Domonic Brown (strep throat) is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Nationals 3