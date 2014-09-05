Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Coming off one of their most thrilling wins of the season, the Washington Nationals return to the nation’s capital to begin a six-game homestand in Friday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in 14 innings on Wednesday in a game that featured both teams scoring in both the ninth and the 12th innings before the visitors finally came out on top. Adam LaRoche had five RBIs and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer for Washington, which leads Atlanta by seven games in the National League East.

The Nationals turn to Stephen Strasburg, who has been terrific in four starts against the Phillies in 2014. Philadelphia counters with Jerome Williams, a journeyman right-hander who has enjoyed a stunning resurgence since joining the team. Williams has made four starts since the Phillies claimed him off waivers and has not allowed more than two runs in any of those outings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (5-5, 5.23 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (11-10, 3.49)

Williams is 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA with the Phillies after struggling mightily with Houston and Texas earlier in the season. He worked 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets his last time out, yielding two runs and four hits in a 7-2 triumph. Williams has walked three hitters in each of his last three starts, but he has limited the damage by not allowing a home run during that stretch.

Strasburg has been much better at home (8-2, 2.66 ERA) than on the road (3-8, 4.45) this season, although he has dominated the Phillies wherever the teams have met. The former No. 1 overall pick is 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA against Philadelphia in 2014 with a 35-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard are a combined 7-for-46 (.152) with 17 strikeouts in their careers against Strasburg.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals OF Bryce Harper has a trio of three-hit games in his last six contests to raise his average to .272 - the highest it has been since the All-Star break.

2. The teams have split 16 meetings this season with Washington winning five of the seven home matchups.

3. Ben Revere (.314 batting average) has recorded four straight multi-hit games for the Phillies, who took two of three at Atlanta earlier this week.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 1