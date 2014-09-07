Preview: Phillies at Nationals

His last time out, Cole Hamels was at his best - and, in some ways, his worst. Following his bizarre start, Hamels will take the hill Sunday for the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of their three-game set with the host Washington Nationals. Hamels did not allow a hit against Atlanta on Monday - and three relievers combined to finish the no-hitter - but the Philadelphia ace also walked a season high-tying five and needed 108 pitches to get through six innings.

On Sunday, Hamels will aim to pitch the Phillies to their second sweep of the first-place Nationals in the last two weeks. Washington, which still holds a six-game lead on Atlanta in the National League East, will turn to former All-Star Gio Gonzalez, who has pitched better of late even though wins have been hard to locate. The Nationals lost the series opener in 11 innings before dropping a 3-1 decision on Saturday as Ryan Howard drove in two runs to support seven strong innings by A.J. Burnett.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (8-6, 2.50 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (7-9, 3.89)

Hamels has not give up more than three runs in any of his last 18 starts, dating back to May 27 against Colorado. He has faced Washington three times this

season, posting a 2.57 ERA and a .205 opponents batting average, but he has no wins to show for it. Ian Desmond, former Phillie Jayson Werth, Danny Espinosa and Wilson Ramos are among the Nationals players with a career batting average under .200 against Hamels.

Gonzalez has allowed three runs or less in five consecutive starts, although he had gone nine straight outings without tasting victory prior to Monday. His last time out, he limited the Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs in six innings in a 6-4 victory to earn his first win since July 5. Gonzalez is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts against the Phillies in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Historically, Nationals OF Scott Hairston has been a nemesis of Hamels, against whom he is 18-for-46 (.391) with five home runs.

2. Phillies OF Domonic Brown, who homered in Saturday’s contest, is aiming to go deep in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley has not homered since Aug. 10 and has only one extra-base hit since Aug. 17.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Nationals 1