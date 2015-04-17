Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Max Scherzer has posted 39 wins over the last two seasons but is still seeking his first victory of 2014. The former Cy Young Award winner has an excellent chance to break into the win column on Friday when the Washington Nationals continue their home series with the struggling Philadelphia Phillies.

Scherzer has been strong in his first two outings and will take aim at a Phillies squad that has lost five straight games. Philadelphia ace Cole Hamels allowed a home run to Yunel Escobar on his first pitch and Michael Taylor also went deep in Washington’s 5-2 win on Thursday. The Phillies made one key lineup change for the opener, moving Ryan Howard to seventh in the order. The 2006 National League MVP went 1-for-3 with a walk and comes into this game 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and a walk lifetime against Scherzer.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (0-1, 0.66)

O‘Sullivan was productive in his season debut, allowing two runs in six innings opposite Scherzer last Sunday. The San Diego native is seeking his first win since 2012, when he was with Kansas City. O‘Sullivan allowed nine runs in 12 2/3 innings over three appearances for Philadelphia last season.

Scherzer allowed three unearned runs over 7 2/3 innings on Opening Day before limiting Philadelphia to one run in six frames in a game the Phillies rallied to win 4-3. Scherzer struck out eight batters in each of those two starts, including strikeouts in all three at-bats against Howard the last time out. Ben Revere is one of the rare hitters who has enjoyed success against Scherzer, batting .353 with a triple in 17 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has scored 22 runs over the last three games after totaling 17 runs in its first seven contests.

2. The Phillies rank last in the majors in runs per game (2.4).

3. Escobar has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, although he struck out twice Thursday after punching out a total of one time in his first nine contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 11, Phillies 1