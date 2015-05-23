Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Phladelphia Phillies in the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday. Washington rallied for its sixth straight triumph in Friday’s opener as Bryce Harper forged a 1-1 tie in the second inning with his National League-leading 16th homer before Max Scherzer - who tossed eight strong frames - singled and scored the winning run on Ian Desmond’s double in the sixth.

The Nationals, who are 3-0 on their five-game homestand, have not lost since dropping an 8-3 decision at San Diego on May 14. Odubel Herrera delivered an RBI double for the Phillies, who suffered their third loss in four contests after registering a six-game winning streak of their own. Herrera finished 1-for-3 on Friday to improve to 10-for-28 versus Washington this season. Chase Utley continued his resurgence, going 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games and raise his average 10 points to .179.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (4-3, 3.24 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (3-4, 5.98)

One of the few bright spots on a struggling team, Hamels has allowed a total of four runs over 21 1/3 innings in his last three starts - all victories. The 31-year-old has yielded one run four times and two runs once in his last six outings, going 4-1 in that span. Hamels is 15-9 with a 2.72 ERA in 34 career starts against Washington but 0-1 in two meetings this season.

Strasburg halted a personal two-start slide on Sunday, when he gave up three runs over five innings at San Diego. While not a stellar effort, it was a vast improvement on the 26-year-old’s previous outing - a 3 1/3-inning performance in which he was tagged for eight runs on May 12 at Arizona. Strasburg has pitched well against the Phillies in his brief career, going 5-1 with a shutout and a 2.00 ERA in 11 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper has belted 11 home runs in his last 14 games.

2. Utley has recorded three two-hit performances during his streak but has driven in only three runs.

3. Washington activated RHP Casey Janssen (rotator cuff) and placed LHP Sammy Solis (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Nationals 3