Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Winning seven of their past nine games has vaulted the Washington Nationals into first place in the National League East, but the hands-down division favorite continues to show flaws. The Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series after committing four errors, running their total to 34 through 43 games – second-highest in the National League – in Saturday’s 8-1 loss.

Just as concerning for Washington is seeing Stephen Strasburg’s ERA swell to 6.50 after he allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings Saturday. Philadelphia has won eight of 11 and first baseman Ryan Howard continues to find his stroke. Howard is hitting .385 with three homers through the first six contests of the Phillies’ 10-game road trip and fell a triple shy of the cycle for the second time in the past four games. Philadelphia starters have surrendered only 16 earned runs in their past 69 1/3 innings, good for a 2.08 ERA.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN, WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-3, 1.82 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-2, 4.94)

Harang continues to experience a resurgence late in his career as the 37-year-old ranks fifth in the National League in ERA and ninth in WHIP (0.98). He has not allowed an earned run in his past two starts, scattering eight hits across 14 innings with 13 strikeouts. Harang beat the Nationals on April 18 in Washington, yielding three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Gonzalez drew no-decisions in his past two starts thanks to his offense, after allowing 11 earned runs on 15 hits in 10 innings against Arizona and the New York Yankees. He opened the season by losing at Philadelphia on April 10, giving up three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Gonzalez, who is 45-28 with Washington as he makes his 100th appearance with the Nationals, is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA lifetime against the Phillies, going 1-2 in four starts last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley went hitless in four at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts, after hitting .458 in his previous seven games with only one strikeout in 24 at-bats.

2. Washington SS Ian Desmond doubled Saturday, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

3. The Nationals held Philadelphia to 14 runs in their previous six matchups before Saturday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Phillies 2