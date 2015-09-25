Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals play their next seven games against three of the worst teams in the National League and will likely need to win them all to have any hope of making a season-ending three-game series at the New York Mets meaningful. Trailing the NL East-leading Mets by 7 1/2 games, the Nationals open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Washington had won seven of eight to revive its sagging playoff chances but getting swept in a three-game set at Baltimore may have been the death knell. “It’s not great,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Not where we want to be.” Right fielder Bryce Harper was 0-for-6 with seven walks in the series against the Orioles, marking the first time this season he has gone hitless in three consecutive games. The Phillies have lost eight of nine following Thursday’s 1-0 loss in Miami - the fifth time in that span they have scored one run or less.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 3.16 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (13-8, 3.49)

Eickhoff has pitched superbly in his last two starts but settled for a pair of no-decisions to remain winless since tossing six scoreless innings in his major-league debut on Aug. 21. Eickhoff blanked the Atlanta Braves on five hits over seven innings last time out after limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run on three hits over seven innings in his previous turn. He has gone at least seven innings in three of his last four starts.

Zimmermann has been among the few constants for the Nationals, improving to 5-0 over his last seven starts by holding the Miami Marlins to two runs and six hits in seven innings last time out. He was hit hard by the Phillies in his previous outing but escaped with a no-decision despite allowing six runs and two homers over six innings. Zimmermann has made 15 career starts against Philadelphia, logging a 6-7 mark and 3.80 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has won six of the past seven meetings to improve to 11-5 in the season series.

2. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis is 7-for-18 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals 2B Danny Espinosa is done for the season due to a slight tear in his hamstring.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Phillies 3