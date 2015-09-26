Preview: Phillies at Nationals

It’s time to pronounce last rites for the Washington Nationals, who can officially be eliminated from postseason contention as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Washington has dropped four games in a row and sits 8 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East with nine to play.

The Nationals went down meekly in the series opener to the major league-worst Phillies, who cranked out four homers to push Washington to the brink of elimination. Aaron Altherr clubbed two of those homers and added a historical touch with the first inside-the-park grand slam in the majors since October 1999. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, the favorite for NL MVP honors, is 0-for-10 in his last four games - his longest stretch of games without a hit this season. Washington sends Stephen Strasburg to the mound to oppose Phillies rookie standout Aaron Nola on Saturday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.84 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-7, 3.81)

Nola will look to atone for an ugly performance against the Nationals on Sept. 14, when he was knocked around for six runs on nine hits over five innings in a no-decision. The 22-year-old Nola struck out a season-high eight in that game but was also victimized by the long ball, surrendering three homers. He bounced back with a strong effort Sunday, limiting Atlanta to one run on five hits over seven innings in another no-decision.

Strasburg is winding up an injury-plagued season with a flourish, producing 37 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings during his past three starts. He fanned 10 and limited the Miami Marlins to two runs (one earned) on seven innings last time out after dominating the Phillies in his previous turn, striking out 14 and permitting one hit over eight overpowering innings. Strasburg is 7-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 15 starts versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals closer Jonathan Papelbon was suspended three games for throwing at Baltimore’s Manny Machado, but is appealing the ban.

2. Phillies LF Cody Asche is 6-for-14 with two homers and four RBIs in his last four games.

3. Nationals LF Jayson Werth went 2-for-4 with a homer in the series opener to halt a 1-for-18 rut.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Phillies 2