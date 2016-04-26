Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are rolling along with five wins in their last six games - and the best record in baseball - under first-year manager Dusty Baker. Coming off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins, the Nationals aim to continue their hot start in the series opener Tuesday against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Washington earned one of its most exciting victories in recent memory last time out, as Bryce Harper’s pinch-hit homer forged a ninth-inning tie before Chris Heisey’s blast won it in the 16th. “We’ve seen thousands of games. They always say, ‘Go to the ballpark, and you may see something you haven’t seen before,'” Baker told reporters after Sunday’s win. “Well this, I certainly haven’t seen anything like this. This was crazy.” Max Scherzer aims to ride the momentum into Tuesday’s start against the Phillies, against whom he is 5-1 with a 2.11 ERA in seven lifetime starts. Philadelphia counters with Vince Velasquez, who has gotten off to a terrific start with his new team.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (2-1, 0.93 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.32)

Velasquez is coming off his worst start since joining Philadelphia, although he set the bar extremely high in his first two outings (zero earned runs in 15 innings). He gave up five runs - two earned - in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets in his last start - an 11-1 defeat. For the season, the 23-year-old has 29 strikeouts and three walks and is holding opponents to a .157 batting average.

Scherzer also is aiming to rebound from an uncharacteristically poor outing, when he gave up five runs in five innings of a loss at Miami. His prior start was a seven-inning gem in an 8-1 triumph against Philadelphia. Ryan Howard (1-for-16, 10 strikeouts versus Scherzer) could be a candidate for an off-day against the former American League Cy Young Award winner.

WALK-OFFS

1. Entering Monday’s action, Harper led the major leagues in home runs (nine) and RBIs (23).

2. Nationals RHP Jonathan Papelbon has saved seven of eight opportunities this season with his lone squandered chance coming against his former team, the Phillies, on April 17.

3. Howard, who is hitting .183, does not have a multi-hit game since April 7.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Phillies 1