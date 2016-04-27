Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies have recovered from a season-opening four-game losing streak and have a chance to climb above the .500 mark for the first time when they continue their three-game series against the host Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Philadelphia has won four of five after squeezing out a 4-3 victory in the series opener.

The Phillies were mauled by a combined 17-2 in their first two meetings with the Nationals earlier this month, the start of a 1-4 stretch in which they scored a total of eight runs. Philadelphia’s offense has come alive with 29 runs over the past five games, with Maikel Franco supplying three homers and nine RBIs during a four-game hitting streak. Bryce Harper walked three times and delivered his major league-leading 24th RBI in the series opener, although he was retired for the game’s final out with the tying run on base. Washington sends left-hander Gio Gonzalez to the mound to oppose Jeremy Hellickson on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-1, 5.21 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.42)

Hellickson turned in an impressive pair of road starts at Cincinnati and the New York Mets to open the season, but he has taken a downward turn beginning with his outing against the Nationals on April 15. Hellickson lasted only three innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits before he was knocked around by the Mets for four runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings last time out. He is 0-2 with a bloated 8.78 ERA in three starts versus Washington.

Gonzalez actually had his worst start of the season but picked up his first victory after limiting Minnesota to three runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings last time out. The 30-year-old veteran was dominant in his first two outings, surrendering one earned run and only seven hits in a span of 13 innings. Corner infielders Ryan Howard and Franco are hitless in 19 at-bats combined against Gonzalez, who has logged an 8-5 mark and 2.91 ERA in 17 career starts against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals C Wilson Ramos was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, prompting the promotion of C Pedro Severino from Triple-A Syracuse.

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has drawn 19 walks in 20 games.

3. Nationals RHP Matt Belisle had to leave Tuesday’s game after throwing three pitches due to a mild calf strain.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 2