Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have not dropped three games in a row this season, but that streak could come to an end when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. The Nationals were shut out for the first time Wednesday, a 3-0 defeat that clinched their first series loss.

Philadelphia has found a way to cool off reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper, who has been walked five times in the past two games. Washington, which has allowed the fewest runs in the majors, has dropped three in a row to the Phillies and has seen its lead atop the NL East sliced to one game over the New York Mets. Center fielder Odubel Herrera continues to supply a spark at the top of the lineup for Philadelphia, drawing 21 walks in 21 games and reaching base in 18 straight to help the Phillies move above .500 for the first time since April 11, 2015. Backup catcher Carlos Ruiz has homered in three of his nine games and two have come in victories over the Nationals.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (2-2, 2.63)

Nola rebounded from a shelling against the Nationals with a strong effort in a 5-2 victory at Milwaukee on Friday, going seven innings for the third time this season while permitting one run on four hits and striking out seven. He was knocked around for a career-high seven runs over five innings versus Washington on April 16, giving him a 7.80 ERA and .349 batting average against in three starts versus the Nationals. Harper has tormented him, going 5-for-7 with two home runs.

Roark shook off a ragged performance at Miami with a spellbinding outing versus Minnesota on Saturday, overpowering the Twins by striking out 15 and yielding two hits over seven scoreless innings. The 29-year-old also worked seven scoreless frames in a 3-0 victory over Atlanta on April 13, but has struggled against the Phillies. Maikel Franco and Herrera are a combined 5-for-7 with five RBIs against Roark, who is 2-5 with a 6.91 ERA against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington placed RHP Matt Belisle (calf) on the 15-day disabled list and called up LHP Sammy Solis, who allowed a homer in his season debut Tuesday.

2. Phillies RHP Charlie Morton will undergo season-ending surgery Monday for a torn left hamstring.

3. Nationals CF Ben Revere (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 3