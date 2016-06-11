Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have made amends after being unceremoniously swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in April, outscoring their National League East rival by a 25-12 margin en route to winning the last four encounters. Washington looks to ride its potent offense toward another victory on Saturday afternoon when the clubs play the second contest of their three-game series.

Daniel Murphy drove in three runs in Friday’s 9-6 triumph to improve to 14-for-38 (.368) in the season series. The 31-year-old Murphy is 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five games for the first-place Nationals, who have erupted for 41 runs during their last five contests (4-1). Philadelphia is careening in the other direction with losses in 15 of its last 20 to get comfortable in fourth place. Tommy Joseph is making the most of his playing time as the rookie first baseman belted a pair of two-run homers to improve to 11-for-24 (.458) with four blasts and seven RBIs in his last seven games.

TV: 12:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, MASN, USA-9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (5-4, 2.65 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (4-4, 3.21)

Nola recorded his ninth straight quality start on Sunday after matching a season high with nine strikeouts in six shutout innings of an 8-1 rout of Milwaukee. The 23-year-old has won five of his last seven decisions overall, but is 0-2 in three meetings with Washington this season - with a seven-run performance serving as a lowlight in an 8-1 setback on April 16. Nola has struggled mightily against Bryce Harper, who is 6-for-10 with two homers and four RBIs against the hurler.

Roark was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision in his last outing on Sunday as he permitted five runs in a season-worst three innings. The 29-year-old will look to record his third straight strong outing versus Philadelphia this season, as he scattered just two hits in seven scoreless innings of a no-decision on April 28 before allowing just two runs in seven frames of a 4-3 win on May 30. Freddy Galvis belted a solo homer off Roark in the most recent meeting to improve to 2-for-6 versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Phillie OF Jayson Werth is 12-for-37 (.342) with four homers, 13 RBIs and eight runs scored in his last 10 games.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco’s struggles have been evident as he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Friday to drop to 4-for-34 (.117) in the season series.

3. Washington OF Ben Revere, who is also a former Phillie, has answered an 0-for-23 stretch by going 8-for-19 (.421) with six runs scored in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Phillies 3