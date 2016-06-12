Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are flexing their offensive muscle and kicking sand in the face of the Philadelphia Phillies in the process. Washington will vie for its second consecutive sweep of Philadelphia on Sunday when the National League East rivals conclude their three-game series in the nation’s capital.

First-place Washington breezed to an 8-0 triumph on Saturday afternoon and has outscored Philadelphia by a lopsided 33-12 margin en route to winning the last five encounters in the season series. Even light-hitting former Phillie Ben Revere is 10-for-24 with six runs scored in his last five contests, raising his batting average from .155 to .205. While the Nationals have scored at least eight runs in five of their last six outings and 49 overall during a 5-1 stretch, free-falling Philadelphia has yielded 25 runs during its last three games and is 5-16 in its last 21 contests. Cody Asche has provided a modest jolt since returning from his Grade 1 strain of his oblique, recording a hit in each of the last six games he’s started.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-5, 6.70 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (5-4, 2.92)

Morgan suffered his fifth straight loss Monday after allowing three runs in six innings of a 6-4 setback to the Chicago Cubs. The 26-year-old was taken deep on one occasion and has permitted seven homers and 24 runs total during his skid. Included in that stretch was a disastrous outing versus Washington as Morgan yielded two blasts, six runs and a season-high nine hits in a 7-2 setback June 1.

Ross is hoping a pair of dominating performances versus Philadelphia will get him back on track after a disastrous outing against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 23-year-old allowed five runs and a season-high four walks in four innings of a no-decision versus the White Sox. Ross was significantly better against the Phillies, scattering three hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings on April 15 before permitting the same number of hits in seven frames of a 5-1 victory May 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy is 8-for-24 with two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in his last six games.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 3-for-38 in his last 10 contests.

3. Nationals 2B Stephen Drew is 8-for-17 with three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Phillies 2