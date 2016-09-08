Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are far enough ahead in the National League East that their biggest concern over the final 23 games is making sure all of the key players on the roster stay healthy down the stretch. The Nationals got some discouraging news in that regard on Wednesday and will try to move ahead with questions about ace Stephen Strasburg when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

Strasburg sat out 16 games to rest a sore elbow before returning on Wednesday but lasted only 2 1/3 innings against Atlanta before exiting again with an undisclosed injury. The Nationals went on to earn a 5-4 win in 11 innings following Strasburg's departure and own an 8 1/2-game lead in the division. Washington has been able to build up a big lead in the East due in part to its success against Atlanta (14-2) and Philadelphia (11-4), and the Phillies managed a total of three runs while being swept in a three-game series at home by the Nationals to close out August. Philadelphia grabbed a series win over the Miami Marlins this week but came out of the set with a bad taste after dropping the finale 6-0 on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Alec Asher (2015: 0-6, 9.31 ERA) vs. Nationals RH A.J. Cole (1-1, 3.86)

Asher began the season in the minors and served an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test before being reinstated and heading back to Triple-A in August. The 24-year-old went 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 12 minor-league starts this season while limiting opponents to a .201 batting average. Asher faced Washington once last season and allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings to suffer a loss.

Cole is making his fourth start since being recalled last month and is coming off his strongest outing after holding the New York Mets to one run and three hits in six innings to earn his first win. The Floridian yielded four home runs in his first three turns and owns 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. Cole struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings in a relief appearance against Philadelphia last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco (wrist) sat out Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Washington activated INF Stephen Drew (vertigo) from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, and he singled, walked and scored after entering the game on a double switch.

3. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez is 6-for-12 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Phillies 2