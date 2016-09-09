Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Tanner Roark looks to continue his domination of National League East rival Philadelphia when the Washington Nationals host the Phillies on Friday in the second contest of their four-game series. Roark takes a 3-0 record and 0.64 ERA versus the Phillies this season into Friday's outing, having held them scoreless in three of his four starts.

Philadelphia had lost nine straight games to the Nationals before snapping the streak with a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Ryan Howard delivered the big blow, belting a three-run homer that gave him 134 RBIs in 174 games against Washington. The Nationals lost for the third time in 10 contests but hold an eight-game lead over the New York Mets atop the division. Daniel Murphy, who became the first second baseman in team history with 40 doubles, is riding a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jake Thompson (1-5, 6.48 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (14-8, 2.89)

Thompson is mired in a four-start losing streak, but he's coming off a pair of strong outings in which he's shaved more than three runs off his ERA. The Phillies have been shut out in each of his last two starts, including a 4-0 loss to Washington on Aug. 29 in which Thompson gave up two runs and seven hits over seven innings. Thompson allowed one run in seven frames against Atlanta on Sunday.

Roark took the loss at New York his last time out despite giving up two runs and four hits over five innings. That followed another gem versus Philadelphia in which he blanked the Phillies on four hits over seven frames, pushing his season total against them to two earned runs permitted in 28 innings. Odubel Herrera is 6-for-14 against Roark, who is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 14 starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Howard is tied with Matt Williams for 72nd place on the all-time list with 378 home runs.

2. Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with a strained flexor mass in his right arm. There is no timetable for his return.

3. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco missed his second straight game with a jammed thumb.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Phillies 2