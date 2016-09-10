Preview: Phillies at Nationals

The Washington Nationals look to continue their domination of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night when the National League East rivals play the third contest of their four-game series. Trea Turner highlighted his first career multi-homer performance with a walk-off blast in the ninth inning of Friday's 5-4 triumph as Washington posted its 10th win in 11 outings against Philadelphia.

Named the Rookie of the Month for August, Turner has continued his hot hand in September with eight RBIs and six extra-base hits during his six-game hitting streak. Fellow infielder Daniel Murphy is 11-for-26 during his seven-game hitting streak and 20-for-62 with 13 extra-base hits and 11 runs scored in 10 contests versus the Phillies this season, although the 31-year-old is just 1-for-9 against Saturday starter Jerad Eickhoff. Washington has won eight of 11 to remain eight games ahead of the second-place New York Mets while Philadelphia has lost eight of its last 11. All-Star outfielder Odubel Herrera exited Friday's contest with a leg contusion, leaving his status uncertain for the remainder of the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (10-13, 3.86 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (16-7, 2.88)

Eickhoff improved to 4-1 in his last seven outings on Monday after allowing two runs in six innings of a 6-2 triumph at Miami. The lone blemish in that stretch came against Washington on Aug. 30, as the 26-year-old issued three walks and as many runs in six frames of a hard-luck 3-2 loss. Eickhoff has kept the ball in the park in each of the last two contests after surrendering seven homers in his previous four.

Scherzer struck out 11 and tossed eight solid innings in a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia on Aug. 30, improving to 3-0 with eight runs allowed in four outings (29 innings) versus the Phillies this season. The 2013 American League Cy Young Award winner owns a 7-1 career mark against Philadelphia while limiting the club to a .191 batting average. Scherzer, 32, was just as solid in his latest outing, permitting two runs over seven frames in a 6-4 triumph against Atlanta on Monday to record his fourth straight win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman 1-for-13 with five strikeouts in his last three games.

2. Philadelphia C Cameron Rupp is 3-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs in the series.

3. Nationals OF Jayson Werth is 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in the series versus his former team.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Phillies 0