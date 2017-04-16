The Philadelphia Phillies aim for their second series win of the young season over the Washington Nationals when the teams cap a three-game set in the nation's capital Sunday afternoon. After taking two of three at home earlier in the month, the Phillies have gained a split of the first two games in Washington - claiming Saturday's matchup 4-2 behind another solid start by Jeremy Hellickson and a clutch homer by Cesar Hernandez.

The second blast of the year for Hernandez came with a man on in the eighth to snap a 2-2 tie and veteran Joaquin Benoit nailed down his first save with Philadelphia. Hellickson and the bullpen put a stop to Daniel Murphy's 10-game hitting streak, as the sweet-swinging second baseman was 0-for-4 to drop his average to .408. Hellickson has allowed three earned runs in three starts and Saturday's starter for the Phillies - Jerad Eickhoff - has let up three earned runs through his first two outings, spanning 13 2/3 innings. He will be opposed by lefty Gio Gonzalez, who has been stellar out of the gate for Washington and has enjoyed plenty of success against Philadelphia in the past.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 1.98 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 0.69)

Philadelphia has lost both of Eickhoff's two starts despite his effectiveness, which has limited opponents to eight hits in 13 2/3 innings. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 straight starts dating to last season, lasting at least six innings in all but one of those appearances. One of those 10 starts involved six scoreless frames at Washington last September, and the 26-year-old has a 2.37 ERA in three career starts versus the Nationals.

After spinning six scoreless frames in his season debut, Gonzalez let up one earned run in seven innings to defeat St. Louis on Tuesday. He has 13 strikeouts and two walks in 13 innings over the two outings, both of which came at home. The former first-round pick held Philadelphia to four earned runs in 26 1/3 innings last season and is 10-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 career starts against the division rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper also went 0-for-4 on Saturday and is 1-for-12 over the last three games after hitting .393 through the first eight.

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera has reached base safely in 21 straight games, tied for the longest streak of his career.

3. Hernandez is 14-for-39 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Phillies 3