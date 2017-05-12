Preview: Phillies at Nationals

A dramatic walk-off victory following by an unexpected extra day of rest has the Washington Nationals in a better physical state as they prepare to open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Washington snapped a four-game skid with a 7-6 Wednesday before Thursday's game versus Baltimore was rained out.

The Nationals own the best record in the National League after rallying for five runs in the final two innings Wednesday night. The postponement allowed Washington to skip A.J. Cole, Thursday's scheduled fill-in starter, but also provide some respite for its beleaguered bullpen with a pair of fresh arms on the way. The Phillies have been in a spiral since ripping off six consecutive victories from April 20-27, dropping 10 of their last 12. Philadelphia gave up 21 runs in a two-game interleague series versus Seattle and now hits the road for nine straight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)

Pivetta was a fourth-round draft pick of Washington in 2013 and will get a second crack at the organization as he prepares to make his third career start. The 24-year-old Canadian was tagged for four runs on nine hits over five innings on May 5 versus the Nationals, serving up three solo homers. Pivetta gave up two runs on nine hits in five innings at the Dodgers on April 30.

Washington's bullpen cost Roark a victory last time out after he permitted two runs (zero earned) on only two hits over six innings on Sunday. Roark also did not factor in the decision against Philadelphia on April 15 despite working a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on four hits. Odubel Herrera has hit Roark well, going 9-for-21 with three doubles and three RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-14 in the series versus the Orioles, dropping his batting average from .435 to .393.

2. Phillies OF Aaron Altherr is 13-for-30 with five homers and 15 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak

3. Nationals RHPs Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover are both expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 3