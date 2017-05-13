Preview: Phillies at Nationals

Persistent rain in the nation's capital is giving the Washington Nationals time to heal some nagging injuries before they kick off a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, with a doubleheader to come on Sunday. Washington snapped a three-game skid with a 7-6 win on Wednesday before Thursday's finale versus Baltimore and Friday's scheduled series opener were both rained out.

The Nationals own the best record in the National League after rallying for five runs in the final two innings Wednesday night. The postponement allowed Washington to skip A.J. Cole, Thursday's scheduled fill-in starter, but also provided some respite for its beleaguered bullpen with a pair of fresh arms on the way. The Phillies have been in a spiral since ripping off six consecutive victories from April 20-27, dropping 10 of their last 12. Philadelphia gave up 21 runs in a two-game interleague series versus Seattle and now hits the road for nine straight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)

Pivetta was a fourth-round draft pick of Washington in 2013 and will get a second crack at the organization as he prepares to make his third career start. The 24-year-old Canadian was tagged for four runs on nine hits over five innings on May 5 versus the Nationals, serving up three solo homers. Pivetta gave up two runs on nine hits in five innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 30.

Washington's bullpen cost Roark a victory last time out after he permitted two runs (zero earned) on only two hits over six innings on Sunday. Roark also did not factor in the decision against Philadelphia on April 15 despite working a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on four hits. Odubel Herrera has hit Roark well, going 9-for-21 with three doubles and three RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-14 in the series versus the Orioles, dropping his batting average from .435 to .393.

2. Phillies OF Aaron Altherr is 13-for-30 with five homers and 15 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak

3. Washington RHPs Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover were both activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Phillies 3