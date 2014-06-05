Nationals 8, Phillies 4: Anthony Rendon belted his third homer in four games to highlight his three-hit performance and Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 over seven innings as Washington posted its 11th win in 13 home meetings with Philadelphia.

Danny Espinosa ripped a two-run double to highlight a four-run fourth inning for the Nationals, who breezed to a 7-0 triumph in the series opener. Rendon added a two-run single, Denard Span drove in a pair and Strasburg had an RBI single.

The Phillies took advantage of some shoddy defense to trim their deficit to 4-2 in the fifth inning. A miscue by converted outfielder Ryan Zimmerman was followed up by an RBI double from Reid Brignac, who came around to score after Strasburg’s error. Rendon answered by leading off the fifth with his eighth homer and his single to left in the sixth plated Strasburg and Span to stake Washington to an 8-2 lead.

Strasburg (5-4) was cruising along before permitting John Mayberry Jr.’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh. The fireballer allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits before a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay ended his night, but Aaron Barrett and Jerry Blevins each worked a scoreless frame to send reeling Philadelphia to its 11th loss in 15 contests.

Adam LaRoche led off the fourth with a double to left before a pair of walks allowed the Nationals to load the bases. Espinosa drilled a 1-2 sinker from veteran A.J. Burnett (3-5) off the right-field wall, plating LaRoche and Wilson Ramos to open the scoring. Strasburg followed by depositing a 1-2 fastball into center to plate Ian Desmond before Span legged out a ground ball to allow Espinosa to score and give Washington a 4-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Burnett yielded a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in six innings to take the loss. ... Rendon has recorded eight homers in 56 games this season, surpassing last season’s total (seven in 98 contests). ... Nationals LF Bryce Harper continued his rehab by fielding light ground balls and practiced throwing on Tuesday. Manager Matt Williams declared that Harper’s return could be as soon as July 1 if his progress continues to improve.