Nationals 4, Phillies 2: Adam LaRoche crushed a two-run homer and Doug Fister tossed seven solid innings to record his fourth straight victory as host Washington completed a three-game series sweep of reeling Philadelphia.

Former Phillie Jayson Werth and Ryan Zimmerman each had an RBI single for the Nationals, who have won five of six overall and 12 of their last 14 home games against Philadelphia. The Phillies, on the other hand, have been outscored by a 39-15 margin en route to losing a season-high six in a row.

With the contest tied at 1-1, Denard Span extended his hitting streak to seven games after leading off the fifth with a double to right field. Span advanced to third on Anthony Rendon’s flyout before coming around to score on Werth’s single to center. LaRoche stepped up and deposited a 2-2 sinker from Kyle Kendrick (1-6) over the wall in right field for his eighth homer.

John Mayberry Jr. went deep for the second straight game and 50th time in his career, but Fister (4-1) finished the seventh and exited the contest after allowing two runs on four hits. Tyler Clippard fanned a pair in the eighth to reach the 500-strikeout plateau for his career and Rafael Soriano also fanned two in the ninth for his 12th save.

Kendrick was victimized by a season-high five walks en route to falling to 5-9 in his career versus Washington. The 29-year-old permitted four runs on six hits in seven innings to take the loss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia OF Domonic Brown went 0-for-3 to see his six-game hitting streak come to an end. ... Nationals OF Bryce Harper confirmed that he does not have a timetable to return from his torn left thumb ligament. Manager Matt Williams said on Wednesday that he was hoping for Harper to return to game action by July 1. ... The Phillies continue their six-game road trip by opening a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday. The Nationals begin a 10-game road trip on Friday by opening a three-game series in San Diego.