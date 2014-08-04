(Updated: UPDATING: Washington moved 3 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta after the latter lost later on Sunday (third graph))

Nationals 4, Phillies 0: Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 and allowed only three hits over seven innings as Washington split its four-game home series with Philadelphia.

Strasburg (8-9) gave up a hit in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but escaped the damage each time in winning for the first time in six starts. Tyler Clippard breezed through the eighth and Rafael Soriano took care of things in the ninth.

Denard Span had two hits and an RBI for Washington, which moved 3 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the National League East standings. Anthony Rendon and former Phillie Jayson Werth each drove in a run for the Nationals, who won the final two games of the series by the combined score of 15-0.

Cole Hamels (6-6) suffered another hard-luck loss for the Phillies, allowing just an unearned run and four hits over seven frames. Cody Asche had two of the three hits by Philadelphia, which struck out 13 times against Washington pitching.

The Nationals pushed across an unearned run in the third inning as Jose Lobaton reached on an error by third baseman Asche, advanced on a sacrifice by Strasburg and came around on Span’s single to center. Rendon’s RBI double against Ken Giles plated Span in the eighth and Werth followed with an RBI double of his own before later coming around to score on a wild pitch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia has not scored in any of its last 21 innings. ... Clippard has held the opposition scoreless in 16 of his last 17 appearances. ... The Phillies begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, when they take on the Houston Astros. The Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles in a makeup game on Monday before hosting the New York Mets for three contests.