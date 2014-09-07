(Updated: UPDATES standings 3RD graph)

Phillies 3, Nationals 1: A.J. Burnett allowed one run over seven innings as visiting Philadelphia defeated Washington for the second straight day.

The Phillies are 5-0 against the Nationals in the last two weeks as part of a 11-4 run since Aug. 20. Their latest win came courtesy of Burnett (8-15), who has dominated Washington twice during the team’s hot stretch, as well as Ryan Howard (two-run single) and Domonic Brown (solo homer).

Denard Span had two hits and Anthony Rendon provided a sacrifice fly for Washington, which leads Atlanta by six games in the National League East. Tanner

Roark (12-10) yielded three runs and six hits over as many innings in dropping his third straight start.

Burnett reached on a one-out single in the third inning and Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley each singled with two outs before Howard ripped a two-run base hit into right field. Asdrubal Cabrera led off the Nationals’ half of the fifth with a single and came around to score on Rendon’s sacrifice fly, making it 2-1.

Brown took advantage of a 3-0 fastball by Roark by ripping his ninth homer in the sixth. Burnett retired the final seven batters he faced and rookie Ken Giles pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Jonathan Papelbon used a 6-4-3 double play to wrap up his 35th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Burnett struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings in his previous start against Washington on Aug. 25. He allowed one run and three hits in that outing and now has two wins in his last 10 starts - both against the Nationals. ... Washington 1B Adam LaRoche, who drove in eight runs over his previous two games, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. ... Phillies CF Ben Revere, who is among the NL leaders in batting average, went 0-for-4

to drop his average to .314 after entering the day with five straight multi-hit games.