Nationals 3, Phillies 2: Adam LaRoche recorded his 24th career multi-homer game and Gio Gonzalez won his second straight start following a five-game losing streak as host Washington avoided a three-game sweep.

Ian Desmond joined LaRoche with two hits and scored the go-ahead run for National League East-leading Washington, which won for only the fifth time in 12 contests but extended its lead over Atlanta to seven games. Gonzalez (8-9) yielded two runs (one earned) and five hits in six-plus frames to snap a four-game winless streak against Philadelphia.

Cole Hamels (8-7), who threw the first six innings of the 11th combined no-hitter in major-league history in his last start, permitted three runs on seven hits and fanned seven over 6 1/3 innings to fall to 5-2 with a 1.98 ERA since the All-Star break. Marlon Byrd tallied two hits while Grady Sizemore and Carlos Ruiz each scored a run for the Phillies, who saw their five-game winning streak against the Nationals halted.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, Washington knotted it in the second when LaRoche sent a first-pitch cutter from Hamels into the Washington bullpen in right. Philadelphia jumped back ahead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Darin Ruf, but LaRoche countered in the bottom half when he belted Hamels’ 1-1 fastball into the seats in right-center for his second solo home run.

Washington took its first lead in the sixth as Desmond doubled with one out, moved to third on a balk and scored easily on Scott Hairston’s sacrifice fly to the warning track in left. Aaron Barrett and Tyler Clippard tossed a scoreless inning apiece to bridge the gap to new closer Drew Storen, who took over for the demoted Rafael Soriano and retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Since a nine-game homerless streak from July 23-Aug. 1, Washington has slugged 50 over the next 33 contests – second only to Baltimore during that span. … Philadelphia has dropped nine consecutive road games played on a Sunday. … Gonzalez has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six outings.